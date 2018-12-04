CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Edward ‘Duke’ Ellington

Leave a comment

Edward “Duke” Ellington’s time as the house band leader for Harlem’s Cotton Club began on December 4, 1927 and lasted four years. The move enhanced Ellington’s career and that of his band mates and collaborators.

Ellington’s band received the opportunity to play at the Cotton Club after jazz bandleader King Oliver turned down the gig. This provided and opportunity for Ellington’s 11-piece band to move into the spotlight.

The racist themes of the segregated club were pervasive; Black dancers and workers were depicted as “jungle savages” or plantation workers to the rich white patrons in attendance. The venue generated criticism from noted poet Langston Hughes, one of the club’s rare Black patrons, for this reason.

With a weekly radio simulcast and a routinely packed club, Ellington scored a global hit with “Creole Love Call” with vocalist Adelaide Hall. In some accounts, Ellington was responsible for the club relaxing its racist policies.

Ellington worked at the club until 1931, giving way to Cab Calloway’s “Brown Sugar” revue, who worked there until the Harlem race riots closed down the club in 1936. A new location resurfaced in Midtown Manhattan, with Ellington returning with his band. However, the club shuttered its doors again in 1940.

A new version of the Cotton Club eventually opened back up in Harlem and still stands today.

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Bandleaders , big bands , Duke Ellington , Little Known Black History Facts

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close