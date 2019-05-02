Celebrating Black Dentists For National Dental Care Awareness Month
1.
View this post on Instagram
“The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who’s going to stop me,” Ayn Rand 💁🏽♀️💅🏾 • • • • • • • #wcw #futuredentist #whitecoatceremony #whitecoat #dentistry #dentalschool #dds #doctor #dentalstudentthread #dentallife #melanindoc #minoritiesinmedicine #blackdentist #blackdoctors #professionalblackgirl #womeninmedicine #medicalschool #pharmacy #medicine #diversity #fortheculture #melaninmedicine #reseaudocteur #prettypractice #projectdiversifymedicine #blackgirlmagic #girlboss #motivation #representationmatters #inspiration
A post shared by Chanté (@crownmechante) on
2.
View this post on Instagram
Lately my passion for my career choice has been challenged constantly. I’ve had setbacks that have made me feel like I can’t get back up...but then I remember where I’ve been and where I’m at. I am the first of my family to graduate college and the first to go for a doctorate. I was told that I’d never make it here by guidance counselors and deans of admissions because since high school my stats were never competitive. What they didn’t know was that being told I CAN’T makes me push and pray harder until I CAN. So now I’m here. In my second year of dental school. Pushing harder bc I WILL prove every one of them wrong. 📸: @matthewt_photos . . . . #blackexcellence #blackdentist #blackmenindentistry #blackprofessionals #tufts #dentalschool #dentalstudent #doctor
A post shared by Mehran (@dr.payandeh) on
3.
View this post on Instagram
| Another Level 🔋✅ | . . . . . It’s been a rough road so far this school year, but it’s an amazing feeling reaching a new level along the journey. Finally got my boards results back and I PASSED ✅🙌🏾!!! Such a weight lifted off my shoulders, now I can get back to clinic and lab with a renewed focus and confidence that I’m right where I need to be. Thank y’all for all the support and prayers and thank God for continued blessings 🙏🏾! . . . 📸: @brysonwongphoto . . . #onwardandupward #futuredds #futuredentist #blackdentist #blackdoctors #snda #dentalschool #dentalstudent #dentallife #step1 #blackexcellence #whynotus #blessed #thankful
A post shared by Tyrell, The Zen Dentist (@dr.fridie) on
4.
View this post on Instagram
Last day of Community Service Learning rotation, where we provide free care to lovely kiddos... I’m going to miss the 1 day every 2 weeks I can wear scrubs in my dental school 😌 Just 3 more weeks left in the semester and your girl is gone for 7 week summer rotation in an unknown location 💃🏿 ... Can’t believe I’m almost a 4th year dental student. 🙌🏿🙌🏿 . . . . . . #dentist #womandentist #melanindoc #blackdoctor #blackdentist #snda #womenindentistry
A post shared by Samantha Nneamaka 💋 (@amakanne) on
5.
6.
View this post on Instagram
Did a root canal on the bro and laced him with a full coverage gold crown 🦷 #20 Benefits of gold restorations: Minimum preparation of tooth structure ☑️ Mimics biting force of natural mastication ☑️ Strongest and most durable restorative material ☑️ — — — #Hankin #Stankin #dentistry #blackdentist #drhank #doctor #nupes #blackdoctor #ucla #ucladentistry #achievement #cooldoc #cooldentist
A post shared by Delano Bonier Hankins Jr (@thatmanhank) on
7.
View this post on Instagram
I got a buzz and a light this is my year! Happy Easter from my favorite patient and I. We got 🔥 coming soon 🦷 💙💙💙 — — — #Hankin #Stankin #dentistry #blackdentist #drhank #doctor #nupes #blackdoctor #ucla #ucladentistry #achievement #dentistrapper #cooldoc #cooldentist
A post shared by Delano Bonier Hankins Jr (@thatmanhank) on
8.
View this post on Instagram
This little cutie had his first dental visit and got his teeth brushed today! 🤓 #dentist #dental #familydentist #dentistry #blackdentist #teeth #toothbrush #dentalimplants #dentalcrowns #rootcanal #fastbraces #veneers #smile #invisalign #cosmeticdentistry #blackownedbusiness #houstondentist #houstondentistry #dentalfillings
A post shared by Enviable Smiles (@enviablesmiles) on
9.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for following my professional page! 👏🏽👏🏽 I am a native of Indianapolis🏁 but headed out east and attended Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, then did a one year General Practice Residency at Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry in Nashville. I moved back to Indianapolis and have been happily practicing in my hometown ever since! I have been lucky to have many different work experiences in my 7 years of practicing dentistry. I have worked for a mobile company that provides dental care to patients in nursing homes, I have worked in private practices and in public health clinics. As much as I love seeing patients and doing procedures, I am passionate about teaching people about their oral health and thereby empowering them to make better choices and lead healthier lives. I would love to be your dentist! Call 317-572-8625 to schedule with me at Teverbaugh Dental!
A post shared by Elizabeth Vi Simpson, DMD (@drlizdmd) on
10.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dr. Damion Cooper (@dr.cooper.dmd) on
11.
View this post on Instagram
Had the pleasure having this young man from @stpiusxhouston who is also a @spx_panthers basketball star shadow me in clinic today at Texas Orthopedic Hospital. #futuresurgeon #eachoneteachone #thenextgeneration #thefuturelooksbright
A post shared by Ugo Ihekweazu, MD (@drugoihekweazu) on
12.
