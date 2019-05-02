HomePhoto Galleries

Celebrating Black Dentists For National Dental Care Awareness Month

Posted 17 hours ago

1.

2.

Lately my passion for my career choice has been challenged constantly. I’ve had setbacks that have made me feel like I can’t get back up...but then I remember where I’ve been and where I’m at. I am the first of my family to graduate college and the first to go for a doctorate. I was told that I’d never make it here by guidance counselors and deans of admissions because since high school my stats were never competitive. What they didn’t know was that being told I CAN’T makes me push and pray harder until I CAN. So now I’m here. In my second year of dental school. Pushing harder bc I WILL prove every one of them wrong. 📸: @matthewt_photos . . . . #blackexcellence #blackdentist #blackmenindentistry #blackprofessionals #tufts #dentalschool #dentalstudent #doctor

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Thank you for following my professional page! 👏🏽👏🏽 I am a native of Indianapolis🏁 but headed out east and attended Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, then did a one year General Practice Residency at Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry in Nashville. I moved back to Indianapolis and have been happily practicing in my hometown ever since! I have been lucky to have many different work experiences in my 7 years of practicing dentistry. I have worked for a mobile company that provides dental care to patients in nursing homes, I have worked in private practices and in public health clinics. As much as I love seeing patients and doing procedures, I am passionate about teaching people about their oral health and thereby empowering them to make better choices and lead healthier lives. I would love to be your dentist! Call 317-572-8625 to schedule with me at Teverbaugh Dental!

10.

#monday grind. #dentist

11.

12.

