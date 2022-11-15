Brutal Arrest Of Camden County Black Man Reignites Excessive Force Debate

The sad reality when it comes to police brutality in America is that it simply doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, even in the digital era where everything is recorded. If anything, the cameras have only given us a clearer look into the real-life war that appears to be brewing between our people and the ones who are supposed to be out there protecting us.

The latest example of that comes by way of Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man from Greensboro, North Carolina that recently suffered extreme excessive force at the hands of Camden County Jail corrections officers in Woodbine.

We warn you, the following video is very graphic and should be viewed with highly-advised discretion:

According to reports, Hobbs was arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3, 2022. However, his attorney Harry Daniels also noted that an assault charge was also added after being beaten by officers. Hobbs’ attorneys are asking for a criminal investigation.

More details in this startling report below, via Action News Jax:

“Daniels’ office released two surveillance videos, which do not have sound, from inside the jail. The first video shows Hobbs in a small cell, picking up a small object and what appears to be a sandwich off a bench when several officers come rushing in. The first guard puts a hand on Hobbs’ neck. Other guards come in to help restrain him, and another guard comes in and starts punching Hobbs on the top of his head.

Another video from another angle shows a corrections officer unlock the door, then several guards enter the cell. After about 35 seconds, the guards can be seen pulling Hobbs into the hallway and at least two guards can be seen striking Hobbs’ body with their knees. Daniels’ office claims that one of Hobbs’ dreadlocks was ripped from his head during the incident.”

“Mr. Hobbs entered the Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement,” Daniels stated in a news release, going on to boldly add, “But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly like a gang of dangerous thugs.”

Although the lack of audio makes it hard to understand what could’ve provoked such a harsh reaction from the officers, the punishment just doesn’t seem to match the offense in this case.

Sound off with your thoughts on police brutality in general by letting us know over on our social platforms, and peep what a few people had to say about the case of Jarrett Hobbs specifically below: