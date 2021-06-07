It’s Official… Bri Babineaux And Husband Expecting A Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

RELATED: OWN Announces ‘Young & Gospel’ Reality Series With Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne & More
It’s been a busy – and blessed – season for the young artist: In late May, news broke that Babineaux, along with Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, and Gospel rapper Wande will be featured on an upcoming Christian-themed reality show titled Young & Gospel.
We wish the best for Bri and her family as they experience a joyous new chapter in their story. Take a look at some photos from her gender reveal below, as well as a few throwback pics down memory lane of Mr. and Mrs. Fontenot. Congrats!
