It’s Official… Bri Babineaux And Husband Expecting A Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

Posted 19 hours ago

Bri Babineaux and her beau are expecting a baby boy! That’s right, over the weekend the Gospel singer and her husband, Keeslon Fontenot, shared the wonderful news on social media.“We are so OVERJOYED to be welcoming a baby boy.” She captioned a photo on Instagram. “Everyone kept asking me what I wanted and my response was a heathy baby. What a legacy to share with you [Keeslon]. To have your last name carried. I love you both beyond me ! I am one lucky mama! Thank you to everyone that made Saturday one of the most memorable moments of our lives.”

It’s been a busy – and blessed – season for the young artist: In late May, news broke that Babineaux, along with Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, and Gospel rapper Wande will be featured on an upcoming Christian-themed reality show titled Young & Gospel.

We wish the best for Bri and her family as they experience a joyous new chapter in their story. Take a look at some photos from her gender reveal below, as well as a few throwback pics down memory lane of Mr. and Mrs. Fontenot. Congrats!

1. Oh Baby!

2. 5 Months til Baby …

3. It’s A Celebration!

4. A Beautiful Solo Shot Of Bri!

5. A party of two is turning into 3!

6. Valentine’s Day With The Fontenots

7. Memory Lane: The Fontenots 2019

8. Meet The Fontenots

9. Bri & Her Very Special #MCM

10. How It Started :)

