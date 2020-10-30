HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Death Files Lawsuit Against Her Boyfriend

Posted October 30, 2020

Jonathan Mattingly, one of the Louisville police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, is now launching a suit against her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Mattingly is suing Walker for emotional distress, assault and battery. 

Local ABC affiliate WHAS received a statement from Mattingly’s attorney explaining their side’s intention to file a lawsuit claim against Walker, who has said in interviews that he was certain that the officers, who had a warrant, didn’t identify themselves upon entering thus why he used his legal firearm to defend his home.

“Sgt. Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker. He’s entitled to, and should, use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him,” read the statement.

Mattingly, who was shot in the thigh and required surgery to repair his femoral artery, said in his lawsuit claim that the shooting was, “outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency or morality.”

Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Death Files Lawsuit Against Her Boyfriend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

