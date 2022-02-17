Was BLM Wrong For Bailing Out An Activist That Attempted To Kill A Mayoral Candidate?

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Black Lives Matter movement has built up a reputation for itself that, for the most part, has gained universal support from the community it strives to protect and stand up for.

However, a recent financial move on the organization’s behalf caused naysayers and believers alike to question their motives after a BLM branch bailed out a Black Kentucky activist that shot up the Louisville office of white mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

Based on reports from multiple outlets, 21-year-old Quintez Brown attempted to murder Greenberg on Valentine’s Day at around 10:15 AM with a 9mm Glock handgun. Thankfully no one in the building at the time was injured, but a bullet did manage to graze Greenberg’s shirt. Brown’s motive is speculated to be influenced by his racial justice activism, but it’s also widely suspected that he was suffering from mental health problems at the time. Believing Brown would be safer out of jail, the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an extension of BLM Louiville, posted the $100,000 bail.

Organizer Chanelle Helm attempted to explain their actions by stating, “In this case, we’re dealing with someone that has mental health issues. They are calling for this individual, this young man who needs support and help, to be punished to the full extent.” She went on to add, “It is a resounding message that people are down for the torture that has taken place in our jails and prisons.”

Greenberg released a statement on behalf of his camp to slam the decision and deem the criminal justice system as “clearly broken,” further adding, “It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday. If someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody. We must work together to fix this system.”

As expected, social media has been extremely divided on the news with some understanding why BLM would attempt to grant Quintez Brown a second chance while others felt like it was reverse racism. Take a look below at the various responses and let us know what you think:

