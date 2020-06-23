CLOSE
Black Businesses
HomeNewsBusiness & Economy

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

Posted 12 hours ago

Aleph Rome Hotel

Source: Aniesia Williams / Aniesia Williams

Throughout the world, there are many thriving black-owned businesses, whether it’s a restaurant, beauty care, online business, etc.

Since we all have been stuck in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us are counting down the days until we can start traveling again (safely). When that time comes you can travel and support black businesses at the same time!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER.

Check out some of the best black-owned hotels around the world.

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Jnane Tamsna – Boutique Hotel Palmeraie Marrakech

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

2. Search Results Web results Spice Island Beach Resort

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

3. Search Results Web results Negril Tree House Resort

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

4. La Maison Michelle Barbados

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

5. iKhaya Lodge, Cape Town, South Africa

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

6. SOWETO HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

7. Ads Salamander Resort And Spa

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

8. Search Results Web Result with Site Links La Maison in Midtown Bed & Breakfast

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

9. Paradise Cove

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Atlanta Says Goodbye To Rayshard Brooks With Funeral At Martin Luther King’s Church
Here's How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Father's Day
Alicia Keys + 10 Other Stars Who Play The Piano
Was Beethoven Black? Twitter Reacts To The Possibility Of The Famous Composer’s Ethnicity
Atlanta Police Call Out Sick Over Charges in Fatal Shooting
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million To Only Spelman and Morehouse
Close