Strong Black Leads: 12 Best Black Main Characters In TV History

If you have a favorite TV show right now, chances are you also have a favorite character attached to that series. Sometimes it’s the sidekick, it may even be the menacingly-attractive antagonist for some, but there’s no denying the power of the lead character. What would Martin be without the titular star’s comedic prowess? Peak MTV-era Daria without the monotone bluntness of Daria? Buffy The Vampire Slayer without, well, Buffy?!

The feeling is even greater when talking about a Black lead, a role we’ve unfortunately only witness sporadically over the years. Joining the aforementioned Lawrence, it would be characters like a bifocal-rocking blerd, a sassy set of girlfriends from Los Angeles and a West Philadelphian, born-and-raised, that individually became pioneering examples for us to see our people at the forefront of television screens, especially in Black households. Thankfully, recent faves like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and the 50 Cent-produced Power Universe are all ushering in new Black lead characters that are fiercer than ever, bolder than ever and, most importantly, as Black as they come.

We felt it was only right to honor the aforementioned characters in our fictional family, in addition to a few others that were the melanated face of their respective series and showed the true buying power of African Americans in media. In short, it felt great to both see and be seen.

Although this list doesn’t represent the full range of beloved Black lead characters in TV history, the 12 selected here did an outstanding job at either representing for a generation, showing an archetype that’s wildly inspiring or simply creating a person that lived as a best friend in our head. Keep the entertainment coming!

