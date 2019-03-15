Little Known Black History Fact: Black Characters In ‘Captain Marvel’

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are no doubt still talking about the comic company’s latest hit, Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson in the starring role alongside Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury. In the film, fans of the comics noticed the characterd of Maria and Monica Rambeau, who goes on to become the first Black Captain Marvel.

Akira Akbar plays the 11-year-old version of Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau, an Air Force Pilot and best friend of fellow pilot Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel.

In the comics, Monica is an adult who works for the New Orleans Harbor Patrol when she gets exposed to extra dimensional energy. From that point, the media dub her Captain Marvel.

Rambeau’s Captain Marvel has no connection to the alien Kree race and the Skrulls. Rambeau was modeled after Pam Grier initially, but the company styled her differently in the end. The Black Captain Marvel made her debut in October 1982 and has become a popular character in her own right.

Today, Monica’s character is known as Spectrum, based on her ability to take on any energy form in the electromagnetic spectrum.

PHOTO: Chuck Zlotnick, Marvel Studios

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: