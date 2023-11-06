Listen Live
Black Hollywood Represented Fashion and Glamour at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Published on November 6, 2023

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Black Hollywood showed up and showed out at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 4th.  The gala took place at the LACMA exhibition “Painting in the River of Angels: Judy Baca and the Great Wall.” amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

This year Gucci introduced Gala guests to their Ancora Notte collection, the first eveningwear collection designed by Sabato De Sarno. De Sarno was the Gala Host Committee Chair and dressed any of the celebrities in attendance including Jodie Turner-Smith and her amazing sculpted body, Lenny Kravitz who also performed at the Gala, the stunning Lupita Nyong’o, and many more.

But that didn’t stop some of Hollywood’s biggest stars from coming out to support wearing gorgeous fashions from Gucci, Versace, YSL, and more high-end couture.  See how Black Hollywood represented on and more below.

1. Lupita Nyong’o

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

2. A$AP Rocky

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

A$AP Rocky, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

3. Lenny Kravitz

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

 Kravitz, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

4. Niecy Nash

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Niecy Nash wearing Solace London attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

5. Quinta Brunson

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson wearing Raisa Vanessa attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

6. Yara Shahidi

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Yara Shahidi, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

7. Cookie Johnson

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Cookie Johnson wearing Gucci attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

8. Jodie Turner-Smith

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

9.  Colman Domingo

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

 Colman Domingo wearing Versace attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

10. Ava DuVernay

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Ava DuVernay, wearing Versace attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

11. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

12. Laura Harrier

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Laura Harrier, wearing YSL attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

13. David Oyelowo

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet Source:Getty

David Oyelowo attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

