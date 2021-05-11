Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying Attention To

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

There is a new era of Black Hollywood upon us. Actors like Daniel Kaluuya, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong’o have taken home prestigious awards early in their careers. Younger stars like Marsai Martin are finding success in front and behind the camera and they are just getting started. With Hollywood pushing for more diversity in film and television, it is only a matter of time before we see some of these stars flourishing in bigger motion pictures.

So who will be our future Emmy, Oscar, and Tony winners? Who can we expect to see in big-budget films and probably save the world from some supervillain? Who has the power to make us all laugh or cry on TV and Film? In no particular order, check out Actors under 40 who we should be paying attention to!

