Fresh Faces: 20 TV & Film Stars You Should Know

We seem to always talk about the same stars over and over and over.

Don’t get us wrong – we love the Gabrielle Union’s and Michael B. Jordan’s of the world- but there are lots of other actresses and actors out there who deserve our love too.

The list contains a slew of up-and-coming stars and familiar faces on the rise.

Check it out below! Did we miss anyone? Let us know on Instagram.

1. Yahya Abdul Mateen After being let go from a corporate job in San Fran, Yahya Abdul Mateen enrolled at the Yale School Of Drama. Before graduating, he landed his first role in 2015 in Netflix’s “The Get Down” and followed that up with his biggest role to date in “Aquaman.”

2. Christina Moses Christina Moses is currently serving major face and realness on “A Million Little Things” where she portrays a married woman dealing with overcoming a failed business, supporting a husband with depression, and facing a childhood sexual assault.

3. Charlie Barnett Charlie Barnett first caught our attention back in 2012 on NBC’s “Chicago Fire”. After exiting that show, Barnett paired up with Michael Ealy for the short-lived “Secret and Lies.” His star is continuing to rise with two major roles in 2019.

4. Mekia Cox Dancer and actress Mekia hopped on the scene in the early 2000s but her first recurring role was on the “90210” remake in 2009. Since then she went on to land a couple recurring roles including the role of Princess Tiana on “Once Upon A Time”.

5. Shameik Moore Shameik is best known for his role in the critically acclaimed film “DOPE”. However, many are not aware that he is the voice of Miles Morales in the Oscar winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

6. Diarra Kilpatrick 2018 Emmy nominee Diarra Kilpatrick is quietly making a name for herself in Hollywood through short films and indie films. She earned the Emmy nod for her role in the short form comedy series “American Koko.” Most recently, she announced she is teaming up with Keenan Ivory Wayans for a Showtime series.

7. Jocko Sims Jocko Sims is rising rapidly in the TV ranks. After a few small roles, the Houston, TX native became a series regular on two different TV shows: “The Last Ship” and “New Amsterdam”.

8. Afton Williamson If you missed “Banshee”, you missed out because that show was great! Now you can catch this beauty as a series regular on “The Rookie”.

9. Trevante Rhodes Trevante’s star skyrocketed after being in Oscar-winning film “Moonlight” in 2016 and he is just keeps getting bigger. Since the film, he has had a bunch of roles including a spot in Netflix’s 2018 mega-hit “Bird Box” which put the Texas native on a lot people’s radar.

10. Miranda Rae Mayo The California native’s biggest role to date is on NBC’s “Chicago Fire” but you may have also seen her in “The Game” and “Days Of Our Lives”, to name a few.

11. Ato Essandoh Despite having a degree in chemical engineering from Cornell, NY native Ato Essandoh has opted for Hollywood. Essandoh has had roles on the small and big screen. From playing a pastor in “Blue Bloods” to a doctor on the spectrum in “Chicago Med” and a grieving dad in “Altered Carbon” – Essandoh has shown us acting chops that will keep him on our screens for a long time.

12. Margot Bingham Margot Bingham is an actress but the girl has got vocals! You had a chance to witness this on “Boardwalk Empire” and on “New Amsterdam” when she gave Leon Bridges a run for his money singing his hit song, “River.”

14. Nafessa Williams Philly native Nafessa Williams is cementing herself as a leading lady in young Hollywood. She made a name in various Black films including “Streets” and “Brotherly Love” before landing a regular role on a soap opera. Now you can watch her on the critically acclaimed “Black Lightning”.

15. Nick Sagar View this post on Instagram In all seriousness.... Just go enjoy your weekend #HappyFriday 😉 A post shared by Nick Sagar (@nickdsagar) on Jan 25, 2019 at 1:55pm PST We have a feeling you may have seen this face because many of you are ” The Haves & Have Nots” fans but if not, you may have seen him in “Queen Of The South” or in a Netflix movie so bad, that we don’t want to name.

16. Jaylen Barron Source:PR PHOTOS So far Jaylen Barron is making her name on kid and teen focused shows but we think we’re going to see a lot of Ms. Barron in the future.

17. Rome Flynn View this post on Instagram 👑 A post shared by Rome Flynn (@romeflynn) on Nov 11, 2018 at 4:53pm PST Source:Instagram/Bleu Magazine Rome Flynn is slowly becoming a standout on ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder” but when you’re sharing the screen with Viola Davis, how can you not?!

18. Allen Maldonado Allen Maldonado’s Instagram handle is @maldonadoiseverywhere and he’s not kidding! The brother keeps a job. Whether it is small or big role, he seems to hustling his way to the top. Most recently, you can catch him on “The Last O.G.” and “black-ish.”

19. Simone Missick The Howard alum’s breakout role was in the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Luke Cage”. You can see her next in another Netflix series, “Altered Carbon.”