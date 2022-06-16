Beyoncé Announces New “Renaissance” Project Is Dropping In July

The Queen is back just in time for summer.

Beyoncé has announced a new project entitled Renaissance that will be released on July 29. The hype began with a tweet from Tidal’s account that introduced the release date alongside the words “act i.”

While there are 16 songs on the project -thanks to a screenshot from Apple Music– we don’t know if other albums will come out after or if the 16 songs are split into four separate acts.

A quick look at Beyoncé’s official site reveals that the Houston native’s got more coming than just music. Fans will be able to cop four different Renaissance box set bundles. There’s no word on the difference between the four options, but they’ll all include the CD, a t-shirt, a collectible box, and a 28-page photo booklet. Fans can purchase four sets at most for $39.99 each.

It turns out Beyoncé first teased the “Renaissance” title in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last August when she revealed she had been in the studio working hard for over a year.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said. “Yes, the music is coming!”

The Beyhive has been hyped since Beyoncé wiped her social media accounts clean last week, and now that the album has been announced, Twitter has gone amuck. Check out some of the best reactions to the release date’s announcement below.

