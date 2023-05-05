Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Back-to-Back Mass Murders — VP Reels In A.I. Creators — “Legislate Away The Gay”

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON FRIDAY, MAY 5TH, 2023
Sybil’s Birthday Shoutouts
Friday, May 5, 2023
Happy Birthday to:
Singer, Dancer Chris Brown
Choreographer, Actor Darrin Dewitt Henson
Businesswoman Vanessa Bryant
Singer Craig David
We remember:
Singer Johnnie Taylor, “The Blues Wailer,” born 1938
Athlete, Martial Artist, Actor Jim Kelly, born 1946
Bervie “Aunt Bee” Murray, born 1913
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Happy Nurses Day!
Happy Birthday to:
Say Hey! Happy 92nd B-Day to MLB Hall of Famer, Willie Mays
Actress Lynn Whitfield
Olympic Champion, Author
Dr. Tommie Smith
Rapper, Activist Meek Mill,
born Robert Rihmeek Williams
NBA Vet Chris Paul
Actress Gabourey Sidibe
Comic Actress, Writer Sasheer Zamata
Happy 9th Birthday Lalibela Joyner!
Happy Birthday Dr. Joyce Burick Swarzman!
We remember:
Martin Delaney, African-American Abolitionist and Physician, First Black Major in the U.S. Army, born 1812
Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, Boxer, Wrongfully Convicted and Imprisoned for Murder, born 1937
Mr. Leon Hughes, Original Member of The Coasters singing group, born 1930
Sunday, May 7, 2023
Happy Birthday to:
Journalist, Activist Jeff Johnson
NFL Vet Earl Thomas
Actor Morocco Omari
NBA Vet Shawn Marion
We remember:
Singer Jimmy Ruffin, born 1936
Jamaican Ska Vocalist, Justin Hinds,
born 1942
TOP 5 NEWS STORIES
1. Back-to-Back Mass Murders in Atlanta-AreaSource:Getty
What You Need to Know:
For the second day in a row, a mass murder took place in and around Atlanta, Georgia. The Associated Press reported, “A man recorded by a security camera fatally shooting his manager Thursday at a fast food restaurant in rural south Georgia is also suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their nearby homes before taking his own life,” authorities said.
Security video from a McDonald’s in Moultrie, Georgia showed 26-year-old Kentavious White shooting the store manager, 42-year-old Amia Smith, after getting her to come to the door Thursday morning, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The footage then showed White stepping inside the restaurant and shooting himself.
2. VP OK with AISource:Getty
WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY
What You Need to Know:
On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris met with the CEOs of Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI, the leading AI-developing companies, as the Biden administration rolls out a set of initiatives meant to ensure the rapidly evolving technology improves lives without putting people’s rights and safety at risk.
The Democratic administration plans to announce an investment of $140 million to establish seven new A.I. research institutes, administration officials told reporters in previewing the effort.
In addition, the White House Office of Management and Budget is expected to issue guidance in the next few months on how federal agencies can use A.I. tools. There will also be an independent commitment by top A.I. developers to participate in a public evaluation of their systems in August at the Las Vegas hacker convention DEF CON.
3. Anatomy of a MiscarriageSource:Getty
What you need to Know:
Why is loss of pregnancy still such a taboo subject?
Midway through my appointment, my gynecologist went silent. Her face screwed up a little, and she announced, “I don’t hear a heartbeat.”
My own heartbeat stopped, too, for a second, maybe two. “What?” I managed to croak.
Understanding a High-Risk Pregnancy
We hear about women getting pregnant after the age of 40 all the time these days. The miracles of reproductive science are so commonplace they don’t even seem like miracles anymore. Even before the age of test-tube babies and in vitro fertilization, both my grandmothers had their last children in their early 40s. Though my maternal grandmother’s final pregnancy netted twins, I don’t think anybody ever said the words “high risk” to her.
4. Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Just Got WorseSource:Getty
WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY
What You Need to Know:
In a 27-12 vote, the Florida Senate passed an expansion of the law, Wednesday, that was put into effect last year in the Senate. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 27-12 with Democrats arguing the measure is an effort to “legislate away the gay.”
The Parental Rights in Education, critics dubbed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, will include a ban on “classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity” through eighth grade. Originally, last year’s bill only went through third grade.
5. Entrepreneur Makes History With Patented Disposable UnderwearSource:Getty
What You Need to Know:
Every day, tons of old, used clothing are thrown into landfills around the world, causing damage to the environment. Patricia Kayanga, founder and CEO of Ohhs, is determined to not only have a successful business but a sustainable, environmentally-friendly one. Ohhs is a line of newly patented disposable underwear made of sustainable fabric and bamboo, which is known for its eco-friendly and hygienic benefits. Women on vacations, camping, at the spa, or during menstruation can wear the underwear without fear of damaging other expensive undergarments.