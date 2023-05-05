Sybil Wilkes

Sybil Wilkes 'What You Need To Know' Back-to-Back Mass Murders — VP Reels In A.I. Creators — "Legislate Away The Gay"

Published on May 5, 2023

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON FRIDAY, MAY 5TH, 2023

 

WATCH BELOW

 

Sybil’s Birthday Shoutouts

Friday, May 5, 2023

Happy Birthday to:

Singer, Dancer Chris Brown

Choreographer, Actor Darrin Dewitt Henson

Businesswoman Vanessa Bryant

Singer Craig David

We remember:

Singer Johnnie Taylor, “The Blues Wailer,” born 1938

Athlete, Martial Artist, Actor Jim Kelly, born 1946

Bervie “Aunt Bee” Murray, born 1913

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Happy Nurses Day!

Happy Birthday to:

Say Hey! Happy 92nd B-Day to MLB Hall of Famer, Willie Mays

Actress Lynn Whitfield

Olympic Champion, Author

Dr. Tommie Smith

Rapper, Activist Meek Mill,

born Robert Rihmeek Williams

NBA Vet Chris Paul

Actress Gabourey Sidibe

Comic Actress, Writer Sasheer Zamata

Happy 9th Birthday Lalibela Joyner!

Happy Birthday Dr. Joyce Burick Swarzman!

We remember:

Martin Delaney, African-American Abolitionist and Physician, First Black Major in the U.S. Army, born 1812

Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, Boxer, Wrongfully Convicted and Imprisoned for Murder, born 1937

Mr. Leon Hughes, Original Member of The Coasters singing group, born 1930

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Happy Birthday to:

Journalist, Activist Jeff Johnson

NFL Vet Earl Thomas

Actor Morocco Omari

NBA Vet Shawn Marion

We remember:

Singer Jimmy Ruffin, born 1936

Jamaican Ska Vocalist, Justin Hinds,
born 1942

TOP 5 NEWS STORIES

#WHATYOUNEEDTOKNOW

1. Back-to-Back Mass Murders in Atlanta-Area

Fatal Shooting At Atlanta Hospital Facility Source:Getty

What You Need to Know:

For the second day in a row, a mass murder took place in and around Atlanta, Georgia. The Associated Press reported, “A man recorded by a security camera fatally shooting his manager Thursday at a fast food restaurant in rural south Georgia is also suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their nearby homes before taking his own life,” authorities said. 

Security video from a McDonald’s in Moultrie, Georgia showed 26-year-old Kentavious White shooting the store manager, 42-year-old Amia Smith, after getting her to come to the door Thursday morning, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The footage then showed White stepping inside the restaurant and shooting himself.

2. VP OK with AI

US-POLITICS-HARRIS Source:Getty

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris met with the CEOs of Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI, the leading AI-developing companies, as the Biden administration rolls out a set of initiatives meant to ensure the rapidly evolving technology improves lives without putting people’s rights and safety at risk. 

The Democratic administration plans to announce an investment of $140 million to establish seven new A.I. research institutes, administration officials told reporters in previewing the effort.

In addition, the White House Office of Management and Budget is expected to issue guidance in the next few months on how federal agencies can use A.I. tools. There will also be an independent commitment by top A.I. developers to participate in a public evaluation of their systems in August at the Las Vegas hacker convention DEF CON.

3. Anatomy of a Miscarriage

Close up of doctor holding patients hands, comfort during medical consult Source:Getty

What you need to Know:

 

Why is loss of pregnancy still such a taboo subject?

Midway through my appointment, my gynecologist went silent. Her face screwed up a little, and she announced, “I don’t hear a heartbeat.”

 

My own heartbeat stopped, too, for a second, maybe two. “What?” I managed to croak.

 

Understanding a High-Risk Pregnancy
We hear about women getting pregnant after the age of 40 all the time these days. The miracles of reproductive science are so commonplace they don’t even seem like miracles anymore. Even before the age of test-tube babies and in vitro fertilization, both my grandmothers had their last children in their early 40s. Though my maternal grandmother’s final pregnancy netted twins, I don’t think anybody ever said the words “high risk” to her.

4. Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Just Got Worse

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - APRIL 21: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis s Source:Getty

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY

What You Need to Know:

In a 27-12 vote, the Florida Senate passed an expansion of the law, Wednesday, that was put into effect last year in the Senate. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 27-12 with Democrats arguing the measure is an effort to “legislate away the gay.”

The Parental Rights in Education, critics dubbed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, will include a ban on “classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity” through eighth grade. Originally, last year’s bill only went through third grade. 

5. Entrepreneur Makes History With Patented Disposable Underwear

Illustration - underpants for men Source:Getty

What You Need to Know: 

Every day, tons of old, used clothing are thrown into landfills around the world, causing damage to the environment. Patricia Kayanga, founder and CEO of Ohhs, is determined to not only have a successful business but a sustainable, environmentally-friendly one. Ohhs is a line of newly patented disposable underwear made of sustainable fabric and bamboo, which is known for its eco-friendly and hygienic benefits. Women on vacations, camping, at the spa, or during menstruation can wear the underwear without fear of damaging other expensive undergarments.

Sybil Wilkes
