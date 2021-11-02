HomeSportsBaseball

Atlanta Braves Are The 2021 World Series Champions!

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros Game 6 World Series

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

ATL this one is for you! Our Atlanta Braves have defeated the Houston Astro’s in-game 6. Let the celebration begin! The Braves have not won a World Series since 1995 when they defeated the Cleveland Indians. This brings the organization their fourth in league existence. The Braves were able to close it out in a hard-fought 6 games (4-2).

Check out all the photos from Game 6 of the World series below!

 

RELATED: Atlanta Braves Are Advancing to The World Series! [Photos]

RELATED: Quavo Adds Pitcher To Resume After Throwing Out 1st Pitch At Braves Game

Atlanta Braves Are The 2021 World Series Champions!  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:other

4.

Source:other

5.

Source:other

6.

Source:other

7.

Source:other

8.

Source:other

9.

Source:other

10.

Source:other
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence ‘Flo Jo’ Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT
Los Angeles Lakers Face Chemistry Questions After Dustup Between Anthony Davis & Dwight Howard
Here’s 10 Of The 2020 Olympics’ Blackest Moments
Sleepy Time: Deontay Wilder Got Knocked The F*ck Out By Tyson Fury, Twitter Was Merciless
Why Some NBA Players Are So Hesitant To Get Vaccinated: In Their Own Words
Close