Anita Baker isn’t the only one receiving gifts! As the phenomenal songstress was blessed and gifted to see another year of life, she in return gave her fans a gift by announcing her long-anticipated return to the stage.
The “Sweet Love”, Detroit R&B singer took to Twitter to celebrate her birthday and revealed that she will perform starting in May 2022 in Las Vegas.
However, in 2022 we will be saying “Welcome Back”
The great Anita Baker also took to social media to announce that she has new music on the way as well.
Let’s check out some of the best moments of Anita Baker and fan reactions of her return:
Anita Baker Celebrates Birthday, Announcing Return to Live Stage! was originally published on classixphilly.com