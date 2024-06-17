Listen Live
Entertainment

Hip-Hop & R&B Songs Sampled From Angela Bofill’s Timeless Music

Published on June 17, 2024

Angela Bofill at Home

Source: Lynn Goldsmith / Getty

Angela Bofill, the iconic R&B vocalist known for her hits like “I Try” and “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter,” passed away on June 13th at her daughter’s home in Vallejo, California. Her soulful voice and timeless music have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Not only did she captivate audiences with her songs, but her work has also been a rich source of inspiration for many hip-hop artists. Bofill’s music inspires artists across genres, and these rap & R&B songs are a testament to her enduring legacy. Whether you’re a rap enthusiast, a fan of Angela Bofill, or simply a music lover, these tracks will resonate with you.

Check out these notable rap songs sampled from Angela Bofill’s music, bridging the gap between R&B and hip-hop.

1. Rick Ross – Magnificent ft. John Legend

Rick Ross’s track “Magnificent,” featuring John Legend, samples Angela Bofill’s “Gotta Make It Up to You.” The smooth instrumental and soulful vibe perfectly complement Ross’s luxurious lyrics and Legend’s powerful vocals.

2. Prodigy of Mobb Deep – You Can Never Feel My Pain – Prodigy

Prodigy of Mobb Deep used a sample from Angela Bofill’s “Gotta Make It Up to You” in his emotional track “You Can Never Feel My Pain.” The song’s introspective lyrics around his health and haunting melody create a poignant atmosphere.

3. Faith Evans – Life Will Pass You By

Faith Evans’ “Life Will Pass You By” features a sample from Angela Bofill’s “Gotta Make It Up to You.” The song blends Bofill’s track with Evans’ heartfelt lyrics, creating a timeless piece of music.

4. Big Sean – Celebrity

Big Sean’s “Celebrity,” featuring Dwele, samples Angela Bofill’s “The Only Thing I Would Wish For.” The combination of Bofill’s classic track with Big Sean’s modern flow and Dwele’s soulful voice makes for an unforgettable tune.

5. Nas – Lost Freestyle

Nas’s “Lost Freestyle” incorporates a sample from Angela Bofill’s “Accept Me (I’m Not a Girl Anymore).” The track showcases Nas’s lyrical prowess and pays homage to Bofill’s enduring influence on music.

6. Nipsey Hussle – One Take 3

Nipsey Hussle’s “One Take 3” features a sample from Angela Bofill’s “Accept Me (I’m Not a Girl Anymore).” The song’s introspective lyrics and smooth instrumental highlight Nipsey’s storytelling abilities and Bofill’s musical legacy.

7. Wale – Goodbye (Feat. Jean Grae)

Wale’s “Breakup Song” “Goodbye,” featuring Jean Grae, samples Angela Bofill’s “Time to Say Goodbye.”

8. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne feat. Benny the Butcher – Oprah & Gayle

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s collaboration “Oprah & Gayle,” featuring Benny the Butcher, samples Angela Bofill’s “The Feelin’s Love.” 

9. DJ Quik Ft. Jon B. – Real Women

DJ Quik’s “Real Women,” featuring Jon B, samples Angela Bofill’s “Children of the World United.” 

 

10. Big K.R.I.T. – Children Of The World

Big K.R.I.T.’s “Children of the World” incorporates a sample from Angela Bofill’s “Children of the World United.” The song’s powerful message and soulful instrumental showcase K.R.I.T.’s lyrical depth and Bofill’s lasting impact on music.

Angela Bofill
