Hip-Hop & R&B Songs Sampled From Angela Bofill’s Timeless Music

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Bofill, the iconic R&B vocalist known for her hits like “I Try” and “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter,” passed away on June 13th at her daughter’s home in Vallejo, California. Her soulful voice and timeless music have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

RELATED: Angela Bofill is Unsung

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Not only did she captivate audiences with her songs, but her work has also been a rich source of inspiration for many hip-hop artists. Bofill’s music inspires artists across genres, and these rap & R&B songs are a testament to her enduring legacy. Whether you’re a rap enthusiast, a fan of Angela Bofill, or simply a music lover, these tracks will resonate with you.

Check out these notable rap songs sampled from Angela Bofill’s music, bridging the gap between R&B and hip-hop.