7 Photos Of Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson Showing Their Love For Each Other
Posted 18 hours ago
You see it above ground and in the open but we have been building underneath and in silence. // The tallest structures are built on the deepest foundations! // @michellewilliams #letskeepbuilding 💪🏽😍#joytheworldcanttakeaway
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Chad and I are so excited to announce a partnership with @owntv in the premiere of our new show Chad Loves Michelle #AndILoveHimToo that we are also executive producers of! I know, I know “Don’t do it,” “Why in the world would you guys put yourselves out there?” This is an awesome, unique opportunity to show what God is doing! We mutually wanted to show our journey to marriage. We invite YOU on Saturdays starting November 3 at 9PM!! Thank you @drhollycarter, @michalinebabich @releveent @inventtv @5a2dalfaro @frawleyphoto @sarahebadi23 @chadjohnson77 #OwnTV #LoveWins #WeGottaHurryUpAndGetMarried #WhatsTakingSoLong? #NoSexUntilMarriage😩 #HelpMeJesus 🙏🏽
Watching the #RoyalWedding and I have alllllll the feels!!! What do I wear? What are the colors? Who’s singin? Outdoor or Indoor? Hair Up, Hair Down? Mermaid or A-Line? This year or Next Year? The most important part: Having a loving, healthy MARRIAGE! Not an option!! Although Chad is lookin like “Help Lord!” I’m lookin like “Buckle up babe!” 😂
Thx to the sis @beautifulsmilesfl for being an awesome friend and dentist... keeping me wanting to SMILE ... I’m so glad @michellewilliams brought you all into my life!!! 🤩😁😬 . #Repost @beautifulsmilesfl Gotta love these two and their shenanigans @michellewilliams @chadjohnson77 😂😂 Thanks for letting us nurture that smile @chadjohnson77. Your teeth are goals. Smile on 💯. And what an awesome person you are. Such a beautiful spirit with a great heart and a dope vibe. #smilegoals #teethonfleek #beautifulsmilesfl #pastorchad #sisterdentists
Lovin’ us is very special 🎶 ...... 7/7/18 🎉 /// • Thanks for making another bday special 😘😘
