7 Photos Of Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson Showing Their Love For Each Other

Posted 18 hours ago

7 Photos Of Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson Showing Their Love For Each Other was originally published on getuperica.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Chad and I are so excited to announce a partnership with @owntv in the premiere of our new show Chad Loves Michelle #AndILoveHimToo that we are also executive producers of! I know, I know “Don’t do it,” “Why in the world would you guys put yourselves out there?” This is an awesome, unique opportunity to show what God is doing! We mutually wanted to show our journey to marriage. We invite YOU on Saturdays starting November 3 at 9PM!! Thank you @drhollycarter, @michalinebabich @releveent @inventtv @5a2dalfaro @frawleyphoto @sarahebadi23 @chadjohnson77 #OwnTV #LoveWins #WeGottaHurryUpAndGetMarried #WhatsTakingSoLong? #NoSexUntilMarriage😩 #HelpMeJesus 🙏🏽

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

🎱💥... #cueball 😂😂

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on

Related Galleries
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/06-10/12)
5 Family Friend Shows To Watch
The Most Outstanding American
Happy Birthday Cardi B!
Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 American Music Awards
Female and male gender symbols
The Top 10 Things Men Do Differently Than Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Close