6 Times Cardi B Shifted The Culture With Her Eye-Popping Style

Cardi B is officially 30 years old today. What’s not to love about the confident, stylish, and opinionated MC? She’s got the music world on lock currently with a bevy of hits from her critically acclaimed single “Hot Sh*t” to her infectious Trap anthem “Up.” Cardi has made a few historic feats throughout her career, too.

Over the last four years, the Bronx born rapper has earned five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 for popular classics such as “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin along with “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. In March, the former Love & Hip-Hop star became the first female artist to have every song on an album reach RIAA-certified Platinum status. Did we mentioned she made Forbes 30 under 30 list, too?

Cardi has a lot to celebrate this year from her record breaking feats to the birth of her young son Wave Set whom she welcomed in September with her hubby and superstar rapper Offset.

On Oct. 11, fans showered the mother of two with love and birthday wishes in honor of her 30th birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO CARDI B BIG LIBRA. YOU DESERVE THE WORLD AND MORE,” wrote one fan. While another person commented, “30 never looked so good. Happy Birthday Cardi B.”

Cardi thanked fans for all of their love and support with a simple tweet that read: “Thanks my loves.”

We absolutely love Cardi. She oozes authenticity every time she steps in front of the mic and slays the red carpet with her head-turning style. In honor of the star’s 30th birthday, let’s take a look back six times the rapper made historic strides while staying true to her unapologetic and vibrant self.

