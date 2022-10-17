On Oct. 15, a ton of stars lit up Los Angeles for the 2nd annual 2022 Academy Museum Gala. The star-studded event raised over $10 million in donations for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ education and programming initiatives. Kerry Washington, Ava DuVernay, and George Clooney were some of the big names in attendance.
During the ceremony, actress Julia Roberts was honored with the Academy’s inaugural Museum Gala Icon Award, while Broken Flowers star Tilda Swinton received the Visionary Award. The honorable distinction is given to “an artist or scholar whose extensive oeuvre has advanced the art of cinema,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Academy also praised Steve McQueen with the Vantage Award and Miky Lee with the Pillar Award.
On the red carpet, a number of stars delivered jaw-dropping fashion in honor of the big occasion. Let’s take a look at a few fashionable highlights from the star-studded event.
The Best Looks From The 2022 Academy Museum Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
Queen Sugar director Ava DuVernay attended the Academy Museum Gala wearing a gorgeous Louis Vuitton dress. The chic ensemble featured an asymmetric cape that trailed down the award-winning screenwriter’s right arm as she posed for the camera.
DuVernay styled her locs in a lush updo and paired the fabulous gown with a cream-colored clutch and icy statement jewelry.
2. KeKe PalmerSource:Getty
During the event, “Nope” star KeKe Palmer turned heads in a ruffled suit from ACT N°1.
We got to say, Palmer pulled it off! The young actress wore her hair laid and slayed to perfection and complimented the look with a smokey eye and short kitten heels.
3. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington left no crumbs in a stunning Prabal Gurung dress. The tri-colored sheer dress cinched at the Scandal star’s waist as she stopped to pose for photographers on the red carpet.
Washington paired the look with a pair of dramatic leather gloves and long silver earrings. The actress opted for a sleek deconstructed bun and dark plump eye shadow for hair and makeup.
4. Thuso MBeduSource:Getty
5. Regina HallSource:Getty
Regina Hall dazzled in a white feathered embroidered dress from David Koma. The glistening ensemble featured a long slit that showed off the actress’ chiseled legs and snatched physique.
Hall, 51, paired the look with a glittery clutch, silver heels, and a chic pixie cut.
6. Jodie Turner-SmithSource:Getty
Jodie Turner-Smith showed up in style to the Academy Museum gala wearing Gucci’s green plunging V-neck gown. The gown’s golden flower embroidery shined against Smith’s rich melanin as she schmoozed with A-listers and stopped to strike a pose for the paparazzi.
The actress donned a clean buzzcut along with the ensemble.
7. Sterling K. BrownSource:Getty
Honk For Jesus star Sterling K. Brown sizzled in a dapper black suit for the big occasion.
8. Jay EllisSource:Getty
Insecure’s Jay Ellis showed up to the gala looking like a snack in a dreamy white Tux designed by Brunellocucinelli. The actor paired the tux with black slacks. Ellis jazzed the ensemble up with a shiny Cartier watch.
9. Laura HarrierSource:Getty
Actress and model Laura Harrier looked angelic in a lush pleated white gown by The Row.
10. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Euphoria star Colman Domingo left a smoldering trail as he shined on the red carpet during the event in a black dapper fitted tux and a matching pair of suit pants.
11. Tonya Lewis-Lee and Spike LeeSource:Getty
Tonya Lewis Lee and world-renowned director Spike Lee showed up in style to the event on Saturday.
Tonya opted for a black and white plunging v-neck gown that she dazzled up with a fitted blazer. Lee kept things classy with a black suit that featured red buttons. The “She’s Gotta Have It” director styled up the dapper fit with a pair of white glasses.