There’s an extra glow in Kenya Moore’s smile. The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star (who might be making a comeback next season) is relishing in motherhood and showing off her baby Brooklyn Daly every step of the way.

We couldn’t be happier for Moore who not only struggled to conceive, but to find love and now she seemingly has it all. A husband who loves her and a child to complete their family.

Kenya has been beaming with joy and we find joy in watching. Check out her most adorable photos with Brooklyn in Atlanta.

19 Adorable Pictures Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Brooklyn Daly was originally published on hellobeautiful.com