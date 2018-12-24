15 Holiday Cocktails That Your Christmas Party Needs!

1. Jingle Juice A little moscato, a little prosecco, and you’re good to go! Get the recipe here: https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56844/jingle-juice-recipe/

(Jon Boulton Pintrest)

2. Sparkling Apple Cider Sangria It’ll be your guest’s favorite apple cider! The secret ingredient is Fireball!

Get the recipe here: https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22877349/sparkling-apple-cider-sangria-recipe/

(Charlie Gillette Pintrest)

3. White Christmas Martini It’s sure to be a crowd favorite! It’s vanilla vodka, white chocolate liqueur, and creme de cocoa. A coarse sugar garnish makes it sparkle.

Get the recipe here: https://inspiredbycharm.com/white-christmas-martini/

(Inspired By Charm Pintrest)

4. Peppermint White Chocolate Martini It’s a deliciously sweet and creamy cocktail with a peppermint twist. And it’s pretty!

Get the recipe here: https://inspiredbycharm.com/white-chocolate-peppermint-martini/

(Inspired By Charm Pintrest)

5. Cranberry Bourbon Cocktail This cocktail is perfect for Christmas! What says Christmas more than Cranberry?!

Get the recipe here: https://inspiredbycharm.com/cranberry-bourbon-cocktail/

(Inspired by Charm Pintrest)

6. Mistletoe Margaritas This festive tequila drink will knock out your whole crew this Christmas!

Get the recipe here: https://www.howsweeteats.com/2017/12/christmas-margarita-mistletoe/

(How Sweet Eats Pintrest)

7. Champagne Holiday Punch Every party needs some bubbly!

Get the recipe here: https://www.aspicyperspective.com/holiday-champagne-punch/

(A Spicy Perspective Pintrest)

8. North Pole Cocktail Kahlúa, chocolate, and heavy cream, this decadent drink can easily double as dessert.

Get the recipe here: https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/north-pole-cocktail/

(Half Baked Harvest Pintrest)

9. Peppermint Patty Cocktail This ultra rich cocktail is also pretty! Top it with festive sprinkles and a generous dollop of whipped cream.

Get the recipe here: https://www.lifesambrosia.com/peppermint-patty-recipe/

(Life’s Ambrosia Pintrest)

10. Pomegranate Santa Hat Martini Decorate martini glasses white pom poms and for festive pomegranate cocktails Santa would approve of.

Get the recipe: https://www.ohmy-creative.com/holiday-crafts/christmas/santa-hat-martini/

(Oh My Creative Pintrest)

11. Jack Frost Cocktail Frosty flavors make this a cool cocktail you’ll want on Christmas day, and maybe every day!

Get the recipe: https://homemadehooplah.com/jack-frost-cocktail/

(Homemade Hooplah Pintrest)

12. Coffee Cocktail You’ll really be feeling buzzed after one of these! Combine strong coffee, butterscotch schnapps, amaretto and coffee liqueurs, and creme de cocoa.

Get the recipe: http://eclecticrecipes.com/christmas-coffee-cocktail

(Electric Recipes Pintrest)

13. Apple Pie On The Rocks Apple pie lovers this one is for you!

Get the recipe here: https://veganyackattack.com/2013/12/03/apple-pie-on-the-rocks/

(Vegan Yack Attack Pintrest)

14. Santa’s Whiskey Flip Cinnamon is a favorite flavor of the winter season and it’s fantastic when infused into a great bourbon.

Get the recipe: https://www.thespruceeats.com/santas-whiskey-flip-cocktail-recipe-4148191

(Spruce Eats Pintrest)