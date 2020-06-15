What’s my superpower? I am a black lesbian.

It takes a certain amount of strength to be black and to identify as a member of the LGTBQ+ community in today’s world. Although there is a wealth of talent within the community, we are often underestimated and undervalued. We carry a stigma that encourages an idea of confusion, and poor lifestyle choices.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

There has never been more clarity around the success of LGBTQ+ business owners. The truth is, we are lit! We are dancers, makeup artists, clothing designers, photographers, videographers, spiritual healers, personal chefs, journalists, among other things. More and more the representation in our community is broadening, giving us the visibility needed to educate others. On a larger platform, we have shows like Pose that give us a deeper insight to the trans experience. We can thank Lena Waithe for creating an opportunity for masculine-presenting lesbians to be seen on screen. Janelle Monae and Amandla Stenberg both used their platforms to come out as non-binary people.

Representation matters. Not only in mainstream media, but within our smaller communities as well. It’s important to know who your LGBTQ+ business owners are so that we can keep the dollars circulating. Because we are a school of people with diverse talents and knowledge, I’ve compiled a list of important services provided by black LGBTQ+ people.

10 Black LGBTQ Businesses To Support was originally published on hellobeautiful.com