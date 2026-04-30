Iconic Black Met Gala Moments Through the Years

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty The Met Gala is fashion’s most influential night, held every year on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. TRENDING: Met Gala 2026’s ‘Fashion Is Art’ Theme Sets The Stage For Living Masterpieces While it raises funds for the Costume Institute, it has also evolved into a global stage where culture, identity, and creativity are expressed through unforgettable red carpet fashion. Over the years, Black celebrities have consistently delivered some of the most iconic Met Gala moments, using a wide range of designers to showcase bold storytelling, individuality, and cultural pride. From powerful tailoring to dramatic couture and boundary-pushing silhouettes, these appearances have helped redefine what high fashion looks like on one of the world’s most watched stages TRENDING: The 2026 Met Gala Guest List Is Out: See What Melinated Celebrities Will Be Attending

2025 The 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” honors the historical and cultural legacy of Black dandyism, tracing its influence from the 18th century to the present. Held on May 5, 2025, the theme highlights how clothing and especially tailored fashion has long been used as a powerful form of self-expression, identity, and resistance within Black culture. Colman Domingo Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. A standout moment from last year’s Met Gala, the 2025 theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” celebrated the artistry, influence, and legacy of Black fashion. Co-chair Colman Domingo delivered one of the night’s most memorable fashion statements, stepping onto the carpet in not one, but two custom looks by Valentino. His wardrobe embodied precision tailoring, cultural storytelling, and bold elegance perfectly capturing the spirit of the exhibition and setting the tone for a night that honored Black style on one of fashion’s biggest stages. TRENDING: Must-See Colman Domingo Movies You Can’t Miss

Cynthia Erivo Another unforgettable moment from the 2025 Met Gala came from Cynthia Erivo, who brought high drama and intricate craftsmanship to the carpet. Wearing a custom Givenchy look designed by Sarah Burton, Erivo stunned in an embellished, contoured corset paired with a flowing tulle skirt. Inspired by rococo dandy aesthetics, the ensemble reportedly took over 2,250 hours to createmaking it not just a fashion statement, but a true work of art that blended historical influence with modern couture. TRENDING: Cynthia Erivo Springs Into Action To Shield Ariana Grande From Aggressive Fan

Teyana Taylor A true show-stopping moment from the 2025 Met Gala, Teyana Taylor turned heads with an unforgettable entrance in a custom look by Marc Jacobs. Bold, theatrical, and unapologetically extravagant, her ensemble perfectly captured the spirit of high fashion storytelling that defines the night. From the silhouette to the styling, everything about the look demanded attention leaving one lasting impression on the carpet. TRENDING: Teyana Taylor Just Got Even Hotter With Her New Victoria’s Secret Collection

Diana Ross A legendary entrance from the 2025 Met Gala as Diana Ross made her long-awaited return to the carpet in unforgettable fashion. Arriving in a custom creation designed in collaboration with her son Evan Ross and designer Ugo Mozie, the icon commanded attention with an extraordinary 18-foot train that trailed behind her like pure spectacle. Elegant, regal, and larger-than-life, Diana Ross once again proved why she remains one of the most iconic red carpet presences of all time. TRENDING: Diana Ross Deep Cuts Every Fan Should Have in Their Playlist

Rihanna At the 2025 Met Gala, where the theme “Tailored for You” celebrated elevated suiting and personal expression, Rihannadelivered yet another unforgettable fashion moment. Leaning fully into the night’s refined tailoring direction, she completed her look with a standout hat that instantly became one of the defining accessories of the evening. Effortless yet commanding, the piece added a final layer of drama to her ensemble proving once again why Rihanna continues to set the standard for red carpet innovation and influence. TRENDING: Rihanna To Receive 2026 Edison Achievement Award For Her Billion-Dollar Brilliance

Damson Idris At the 2025 Met Gala, Damson Idris delivered one of the most cinematic entrances of the night, arriving in full Formula 1 gear as part of the promotion for his upcoming film F1. Pulling up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a race car, Idris instantly turned the red carpet into a movie set. In a dramatic reveal moment, he removed his racing suit to unveil a custom-designed look by Tommy Hilfiger, seamlessly blending motorsport energy with high-fashion tailoring. Sharing the screen in the film with stars like Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton, Idris transformed his Met Gala appearance into a full storytelling experience one of the most talked-about entrances of the night. TRENDING: Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Was The Main Character At The 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors

Zendaya At the 2025 Met Gala, Zendaya once again proved why she’s one of fashion’s most-watched icons, arriving in a striking custom look by Louis Vuitton. Effortlessly commanding the red carpet, her ensemble blended precision tailoring with modern elegance, perfectly aligning with the night’s elevated style direction. Minimal yet impactful, the look reinforced Zendaya’s reputation for consistently delivering some of the most memorable fashion moments of the evening. TRENDING: Congratulations! Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Married! Tea-Spilling Stylist Law Roach Cacklingly Confirms ‘Spider-Man’ Spouses

Janelle Monáe At the 2025 Met Gala, Janelle Monáe transformed the red carpet into a surrealist performance, delivering one of the most conceptual looks of the night. Dressed in a trompe l’oeil suit-skirt hybrid by Thom Browne, she blurred the line between tailoring and illusion with a look that felt equal parts fashion and fine art. Her ensemble went beyond clothing a bowler hat-clock detail and a tequila-filled brooch added unexpected layers of symbolism, nodding to Black dandyism with a Salvador Dalí-inspired twist. Bold, intellectual, and theatrical, Monáe didn’t just attend the Met Gala she turned it into a living art installation on the carpet. TRENDING: Black Hollywood’s Most Iconic Oscars’ Red Carpet Fashion Moments

Lupita Nyong’o At the 2025 Met Gala, Lupita Nyong’o delivered a refined beauty moment where hair became couture in its own right. Crafted by hairstylist and OLAPLEX global ambassador Vernon François, her look was guided by the principles of discipline, ancestry, craftsmanship, and possibility. The result was an intricate, organic ponytail that mirrored the precision of haute couture tailoring every curve, part, and placement designed with intentional artistry. Sleek yet sculptural, the style balanced sharp structure with subtle embellishments, turning Nyong’o’s hair into a statement of heritage, elegance, and modern design mastery on fashion’s biggest night. TRENDING: 8 Times Lupita Nyong’o Popped In Prada

Nicki Minaj A standout moment from the 2025 Met Gala saw Nicki Minaj commanding the red carpet in a striking custom look by Thom Browne. Known for her bold, boundary-pushing style, she brought a sharp, tailored edge to the night’s elevated fashion narrative, delivering a look that balanced theatricality with precision craftsmanship. It was another reminder of her ability to turn every entrance into a cultural fashion moment. TRENDING: Celebrities Offer Opinions On Nicki Minaj’s U.N. Speech On Nigeria ‘Extremism’ As Rapper Appears Unmoved —‘Barbz, We Did It’

André 3000 André 3000 may have taken the most unexpected approach of the night.Stepping onto the carpet with a bold, conceptual look that instantly went viral, he carried a piano on his back as a direct reference to his project “7 Piano Sketches.” Blurring the line between performance art and fashion, André 3000 turned his Met Gala appearance into a living installation proving once again that his creativity knows no boundaries. TRENDING: André 3000 Rocked A Piano On His Back & More Met Gala Hip-Hop Flexes

A$AP Rocky At the 2025 Met Gala, co-chair A$AP Rocky embraced the “Tailored for You” theme with a masterclass in elevated street tailoring. Blending rugged and refined, he paired a classic Marmot jacket with a statement-making Briony Raymond umbrella encrusted with 90 carats of diamonds. The look perfectly balanced utility and luxury, reinforcing Rocky’s reputation for redefining menswear on fashion’s biggest stage where every detail is both intentional and unforgettable. TTENDING: A$AP Rocky Talks ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ And Fatherhood In New Interview

Usher Usher made a polished and confident arrival, stepping onto the red carpet with signature style and presence. Staying true to the night’s “Tailored for You” theme, his look reflected refined elegance with a modern edge, proving once again that he knows how to deliver a memorable fashion moment on one of the industry’s biggest stages. TRENDING: Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Coco Jones Coco Jones showed up and absolutely delivered a fashion moment to remember, stepping out in a custom design by Manish Malhotra. Serving elegance, confidence, and pure star power, she fully embodied the energy of a show-stopping red carpet appearance. TRENDING: What’s Next for Coco Jones: Music, Movies, and More

2024 The 2024 Met Gala theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” celebrated the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition of fragile historical garments. The accompanying dress code, “The Garden of Time,” drew inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story, exploring themes of nature, decay, and nostalgia through a high-fashion lens. Cardi B Cardi B arrived at the 2024 Met Gala. Commanding the carpet in a dramatic, high-impact look, she once again embraced the Met Gala’s spirit of bold storytelling through fashion.With every detail carefully styled for maximum impact, Cardi B delivered a moment that felt larger than life. TRENDING: Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

Keke Palmer Keke Palmer delivered a major fashion moment, serving confidence and glamour on the red carpet. Fully embracing the night’s high-fashion energy, she stepped out in a look that balanced personality, elegance, and bold styling, making her presence instantly memorable. TRENDING: Sorry To This Man: Keke Palmer Addresses Awkward Moment When Fan Proposed To Her–‘The Ring Looked Expensive’

Zendaya At the 2024 Met Gala Zendaya arrived in signature internet-breaking style, the star stepped onto the red carpet in a custom Maison Margiela creation designed by John Galliano.Her sculptural fishtail gown, paired with a towering headpiece and doll-like beauty look, transformed the entrance into pure fashion theater. Once again, Zendaya proved she doesn’t just attend the Met Gala she defines its most unforgettable moments. TRENDING: Zendaya Slayed The ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Then Was Gone In A Flash

Zendaya delivered a surprise fashion twist by debuting a second look on the red carpet, further cementing her status as one of the night’s most anticipated style icons. TRENDING: Congratulations! Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Married! Tea-Spilling Stylist Law Roach Cacklingly Confirms ‘Spider-Man’ Spouses

Usher Usher brought effortless charm and sophistication to the red carpet. Dressed in a striking look by Alexander McQueen, he embraced a more exotic, romantic energy that perfectly aligned with the night’s high-fashion storytelling. TRENDING: 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

Odell Beckham Jr. At the 2024 Met Gala, Odell Beckham Jr. showed up looking effortlessly fresh, bringing his signature confidence and style to fashion’s biggest night. Blending athletic star power with high-fashion energy.

Lil Nas X Lil Nas X once again showed he never disappoints on fashion’s biggest night. Staying true to his bold, boundary-pushing style, he stepped onto the red carpet in a standout look by Luar. TRENDING: Lil Nas X Ordered to Mental Health Diversion Program Amid Bipolar Diagnosis

Wisdom Kaye At the 2024 Met Gala, Wisdom Kaye delivered a standout fashion moment in a custom design by Robert Wun. Known for his sharp, editorial style, Kaye brought high-fashion precision and modern edge to the red carpet, fully embodying the creative energy of the night.

Colman Domingo At the 2024 Met Gala, Colman Domingo delivered one of the most refined and commanding red carpet appearances of the night. Looks with timeless elegance and thoughtful styling, he embraced the event’s high-fashion energy with a look that balanced sophistication, presence, and modern tailoring. Domingo proves why he remains one of Hollywood’s most consistently stylish and impactful dressers on fashion’s biggest stage. TRENDING: Colman Domingo As Joe Jackson In ‘Michael’ Has Social Media Shook

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton arrived in a powerful custom look by Burberry, blending fashion with storytelling on the red carpet.His ensemble drew inspiration from the life of John Ystumllyn, recognized as one of the first documented Black gardeners in Wales, adding a meaningful historical layer to his appearance. TRENDING: Gallery: Fine Photos Of Black British Heartthrobs Just Because

Teyana Taylor At the 2024 Met Gala, Teyana Taylor stunned on the red carpet with a commanding fashion moment that blended boldness, confidence, and high-style drama. Known for her fearless approach to fashion, she delivered a look that captured attention instantly and reinforced her status as one of the most dynamic style figures of the night.

2023 The 2023 Met Gala theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honored the life and six-decade career of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. The celebration highlighted his influential work across major fashion houses, including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, Chloé, and his own namesake label, showcasing his lasting impact on global fashion Bad Bunny (Honorable Mention) A standout arrival at the 2023 Met Gala, themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Bad Bunny made a memorable entrance in a playful, avant-garde look by Jacquemus. Blending whimsy with high-fashion tailoring, his ensemble captured the creative spirit of the night while paying homage to the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld. Bold, unexpected, and unmistakably confident, Bad Bunny once again proved his ability to push boundaries on one of fashion’s biggest stages. TRENDING: Super Bowl-Bound Benito: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Listening To Bad Bunny

Cardi B At the 2023 Met Gala, Cardi B was undeniably one of the crowd favorites, commanding attention with every step on the red carpet. For the night, she delivered full glamour in a striking gown by Chenpeng Studio, giving fans exactly the kind of high-fashion drama they came for. Elegant, bold, and camera-ready.

Pusha T Pusha T delivered a sharply tailored statement in a custom look by Thom Browne. Wearing a black-and-white double-breasted suit crafted in a mix of grosgrain, satin ribbon tweed, and finished with crisp white grosgrain tipping, he fully embraced precision tailoring at its highest level.

Michaela Coel At the 2023 Met Gala, Michaela Coel delivered a powerful and artistic fashion statement, wearing a custom creation by Schiaparelli paired with custom Emefa Cole SMO gold jewelry.The look fused couture craftsmanship with sculptural artistry, highlighting Coel’s bold approach to style and storytelling on the red carpet. Elegant, symbolic, and deeply expressive, her ensemble stood out as one of the night’s most thoughtful fashion moments.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a headline-worthy final entrance, closing out the red carpet in unforgettable fashion.Attending the gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the couple delivered a coordinated style moment that perfectly captured the night’s high-fashion energy.

Tyree Henry Brian Tyree Henry made a refined and commanding red carpet appearance while attending the celebration of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Bringing his signature presence and understated elegance, Henry delivered a look that aligned seamlessly with the evening’s high-fashion storytelling, adding another memorable moment to one of fashion’s most iconic nights.

2015 The 2015 Met Gala theme, “China: Through the Looking Glass,” explored the influence of Chinese aesthetics on Western fashion. Presented alongside the Costume Institute exhibition, the event highlighted the exchange of cultural inspiration through silk, embroidery, and bold visual design, making it one of the most visually striking and widely discussed themes in the Gala’s history. Rihanna At the 2015 Met Gala, Rihanna delivered one of the most iconic red carpet moments of all time in a breathtaking canary yellow cape gown that instantly went viral. Designed by Chinese couturier Guo Pei for the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibition, the heavily embroidered, fur-trimmed masterpiece reportedly took 20 months to create and weighed around 55 pounds. Often dubbed the “omelette dress,” the look became legendary not just for its scale and craftsmanship, but for Rihanna’s fearless confidence in wearing it. As Guo Pei later noted, it was made for “women with the confidence of a queen.” TRENDING: 8 Times Rihanna Served Fashion at The Met Gala