Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Zendaya Slayed The 'Euphoria' Premiere Then Was Gone With A Flash

Zendaya Slayed The ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Then Was Gone With A Flash

Zendaya graced the red carpet at the 'Euphoria' premiere before sashaying away in a flash avoiding taking pics with the director and cast.

Published on April 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Zendaya turned heads at the ‘Euphoria’ premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, las night, and within a flash of a paparazzi camera, was gone. ‘The Drama’ actress was a vision in a backless satin gown by Ashi Studio SS26 Couture, complete with Chopard jewelry and her charming hair cut. Though brief, everyone is talking about the fashion icon’s look fresh off her noteworthy “The Drama’ promo trail.

Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

In a clip circulating social media, Zendaya can be seen posing on the carpet then making a swift exit before doing any press or taking pictures with her castmates. All of which fueled rumors the beloved actress had fallen out with director Sam Levinson. In another viral clip, Zendaya can be seen snubbing the director for a photo then making a mad dash away from the cameras.

Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rumors of their feud began circulating during the show’s 4-year hiatus. A source called Zendaya and Sam “thick as thieves” during the first two seasons. And she even starred in his 2021 film ‘ Malcolm & Marie.’ Then something changed. According to The Sun, Zendaya reportedly grew frustrated with the director when she felt he started devoting most of his time to developing the film ‘The Idol.’

Zendaya made histroy when she became the youngest two-time winner of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (2020, 2022) for her role as Rue, a teenager struggling with addiction, in the provocative series.

Euphoria Season 3 is set to premiere on April 12 on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

Zendaya Slayed The ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Then Was Gone With A Flash was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Style From The 2026 Fashion Trust Awards

Comment
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield Say' I Do' With A 'Shades Of Melanin' Themed Wedding

Comment
16 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Black Celebrity Couples We Still Can’t Believe Divorced

Comment
Rest In Power Graphic Generic
39 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
29 Items
Celebrity News  |  Black America Web Staff

Black Celebrity Birthdays in April: Icons You Should Know

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close