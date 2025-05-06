André 3000 Rocked A Piano On His Back & More Met Gala Hip-Hop Flexes

André 3000 Rocked A Piano On His Back & More Met Gala Flexes
1. Pusha T – The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Malice’s brother came through in a burgundy, double-breasted Louis Vuitton suit outfitted with crystals. Those pants are flared. Got it? Flared.
2. Pharrell – The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
You might have thought Pharrell phoned it in with the well-tailored suit. Until you look closely and realize those are pearls—15,000 of them reportedly. He had to go all out considering his wife, Helen Lasichanh, also came to slay.
3. A$AP Rocky – The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Pretty Flacko was repping Harlem, and his wife Rihanna is expecting baby no. 3. And yes, that cane looks like a revolver for the handle. Man alive.
4. The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" – Street Sightings
Actor Colman Domingo is ours. That is all.
5. The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" – Street Sightings
Domingo’s initial red carpet look was giving Soulsonic Force vibe, and we were here for it. Most importantly, it was a tribute to the late, great Andre Leon Talley.
6. Central Cee
Grime rapper Central Cee was spotted without a Nike Tech Fleece suit on the carpet. Respect.
7. The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" – Arrivals
Andre Benjamin was styled by Law Roach and the piano was credited to Burberry in collaboration with benji bixby, the latter of which is the latest evolution of 3000’s OG Benjamin Bixby clothing line.
8. Future
Future Hendrix’s locks are gone and he stepped out in a new hairdo.
