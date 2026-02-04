Super Bowl-Bound Benito: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Listening To Bad Bunny

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Bad Bunny is officially in Super Bowl mode, and if your playlist has not caught up yet, do not worry. We are here to help you get your life together. Read five reasons you should be listening to the Grammy award-winning artist before his highly-anticipated 2026 Super Bowl Halftime performance. With the global superstar set to take over the halftime stage, this is the perfect moment to understand why Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is not your regular artist, but a performer creating a full-blown cultural movement. Here Are 5 Reasons You Should Already Be Listening:

1. He Puts Puerto Rico At The Center, Not The Margins Source: RICARDO ARDUENGO / Getty Bad Bunny has never watered himself down for mass appeal. As highlighted in PBS NewsHour, his music unapologetically centers Puerto Rican history, sound, and identity. From reggaetón to salsa to Afro-Caribbean rhythms like bomba, his work honors generations of music while introducing them to a global audience. That commitment is why fans across ages and cultures feel seen through his art.

2. He Dominates Without Switching Languages Source: Fredy Builes / Getty One of the most powerful things about Bad Bunny is that he does not care if you understand every word. According to The Atlantic, his refusal to sing in English has completely rewritten the rules of crossover success. While previous Latin pop stars felt pressure to translate themselves, Bad Bunny performs almost exclusively in Spanish and still outsells and outstreams many of his English-speaking peers.

3. His Music Has Political Weight Source: Gladys Vega / Getty Bad Bunny’s lyrics often address real issues such as migration, gentrification, ICE raids, and the economic realities of Puerto Rico. PBS notes that his work speaks directly to the lived experiences of Puerto Ricans on the island and across the diaspora. His three-month residency in San Juan wasn’t an average concert series. It was a statement about nurturing home, reinvesting locally, and redefining success on his own terms.

4. The Streaming Numbers Are Untouchable Source: John Parra / Getty If influence could be measured in streams alone, Bad Bunny would still clear the field. He is consistently one of the most-streamed artists in the world on Spotify, with tens of millions of monthly listeners. His Amazon Music livestream became the most-watched single-artist performance in the platform’s history, proving his reach goes far beyond traditional charts.

5. The Playlists Make It Easy To Tap In Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Not sure where to start? Apple Music’s Bad Bunny essentials playlist: Or Spotify’s “This Is Bad Bunny” playlist: These are perfect entry points. They showcase his evolution from trap-infused beginnings to culturally rich, genre-blending masterpieces. Apple Music also offers a “The Story of Bad Bunny in 20 Songs” playlist that gives more context to his artistry and movement. Add those to your Super Bowl prep and let the music do the rest.