25 Chris Brown and Usher Songs for R&B Tour Setlist
25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour
25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour
RELATED: Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour
With Chris Brown and Usher joining forces for a joint tour, fans are already anticipating what the setlist could look like.
Both artists have defined eras of R and B with catalogs full of hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites that still resonate today.
From early 2000s classics to more recent releases, this tour has the potential to deliver a well balanced mix of nostalgia and high energy performance.
With that in mind, here are 25 songs that could realistically make the setlist.
Yeah
Turn Up the Music
DJ Got Us Fallin In Love
Run It
U Got It Bad
With You
Nice and Slow
Take You Down
You Make Me Wanna
Yeah 3x
OMG
Fine China
Caught Up
Burn
No Air
Superstar
Climax
New Flame
Love in This Club
Party
My Boo
Loyal
Confessions Part II
Forever
Go Crazy
If the tour pulls from both artists’ biggest records along with a few surprises, it could easily become one of the most talked about R and B shows in recent years.
Fans can expect a mix of live vocals, choreography, and moments that highlight just how influential both artists have been across generations.
25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour was originally published on wtlcfm.com