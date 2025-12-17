President Trump Agrees He’s Got An “Alcoholic’s Personality,” Social Media Can’t Believe It

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

The latest White House scandal has hit, and there are fighting words for everyone from Pam Bondi and Elon Musk to Vice President JD Vance.

And, of course, President Donald Trump.

His own chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is the source, as she sat for hours of interviews with Vanity Fair in which she compared the president’s personality to that of a drunk.

“Some clinical psychologist that knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink,” Wiles told Vanity Fair‘s Chris Whipple.

Wiles has some experience dealing with alcoholics, as her dad, famed football player turned sports commentator Pat Summerall, was one. “And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities,” she adds.

She says that Trump “operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing.”

Trump famously doesn’t drink at all because his brother Fred was an alcoholic and died in 1981 after a heart attack, and he never wanted to find himself in a similar position. He didn’t take offense to Wiles’ claims, and actually embraced them in a recent call to with the New York Post.

“No, she meant that I’m — you see, I don’t drink alcohol. So everybody knows that — but I’ve often said that if I did, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It’s a very possessive personality.”

He continued, “I’ve said that many times about myself. I’m fortunate I’m not a drinker. If I did, I could very well, because I’ve said that — what’s the word? Not possessive — possessive and addictive type personality. Oh, I’ve said it many times, many times before.”

That was just one of the many claims Wiles made in over 11 phone interviews. Other tidbits included saying that Vance has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” how Pam Bondi “completely whiffed” the Jeffrey Epstein documents situation, and called Elon Musk an “odd, odd, duck” and an “avowed ketamine user.”

Wiles has tried to backtrack out of the Vanity Fair article, attempting to frame it on X as a “disingenuously framed hit piece” in which “significant context was disregarded.”

