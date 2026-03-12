Black Women Making History So Far In 2026

Source: NBC / Getty In 2026, Black women are continuing a long legacy of excellence, resilience, and trailblazing achievements across industries. From politics and business to sports, entertainment, and technology, they are breaking barriers, setting records, and redefining what leadership and innovation look like. Their impact is not only shaping headlines but also inspiring the next generation to dream bigger and move boldly. As this year unfolds, Black women are once again proving that history isn’t just something to remember it’s something they are actively creating. Take a look at these Black Women that have made history in 2026 so far! TRENDING: Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion is set to makehistory as the first female- identifying performer to play character zidler in ‘Moulin Rouge the Musical’ on Broadway.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw Autumn Durald Arkapaw made Academy Awards histpry as the first black Woman nominated for best Cinamatography for her work in Sinners

Morgan Price Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Morgan Price is a former Fisk University gymnast that made history by earning the first perfect 10 on vault in Arkansas gymnastics program history.

Ruth E. Carter Ruth E. Carter made history as the most nominated Black woman in Academy Awards history, earning her fifth career nod for the Best Costume Design for the movie Sinners.

Trinity Rodman Trinity Rodman became the highest paid soccer player in the world signing a historic three- year contract extension worth more than $2 million annually.

Laila Edwards Laila Edwards made history as the first black woman to play for the U.S. 2026 winter Olympic womens ice hockey team and the first black woman to win olympic gold in hockey.

Maria Taylor NBC sports host Maria Taylor made history at the 2026 Super Bowl as the first Black woman to host an official pregame show and present the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Erin Jackson Speed skater Erin Jackson made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics as the first Black woman to serve as a Team USA flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony.

Dawn Thornton Alabama A&M Universitys lady bulldogs led by head coach Dawn Thornton won the Southers Athletic Conference regular season championship for the first time in the programs history.

Alisa Payne Producer of ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Alisa Payne joined the small group of Black women nominated for Best documentary feature at the 2026 Academy Awards.