Black Women Making History So Far In 2026
- Black women break barriers, set records, and shape headlines in 2026.
- Their impact spans politics, business, sports, entertainment, and technology.
- Black women's achievements are not just history, but an ongoing story they are actively creating.
In 2026, Black women are continuing a long legacy of excellence, resilience, and trailblazing achievements across industries. From politics and business to sports, entertainment, and technology, they are breaking barriers, setting records, and redefining what leadership and innovation look like. Their impact is not only shaping headlines but also inspiring the next generation to dream bigger and move boldly. As this year unfolds, Black women are once again proving that history isn’t just something to remember it’s something they are actively creating.
Take a look at these Black Women that have made history in 2026 so far!
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion is set to makehistory as the first female- identifying performer to play character zidler in ‘Moulin Rouge the Musical’ on Broadway.
Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Autumn Durald Arkapaw made Academy Awards histpry as the first black Woman nominated for best Cinamatography for her work in Sinners
Morgan Price
Morgan Price is a former Fisk University gymnast that made history by earning the first perfect 10 on vault in Arkansas gymnastics program history.
Ruth E. Carter
Ruth E. Carter made history as the most nominated Black woman in Academy Awards history, earning her fifth career nod for the Best Costume Design for the movie Sinners.
Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman became the highest paid soccer player in the world signing a historic three- year contract extension worth more than $2 million annually.
Laila Edwards
Laila Edwards made history as the first black woman to play for the U.S. 2026 winter Olympic womens ice hockey team and the first black woman to win olympic gold in hockey.
Maria Taylor
NBC sports host Maria Taylor made history at the 2026 Super Bowl as the first Black woman to host an official pregame show and present the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Erin Jackson
Speed skater Erin Jackson made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics as the first Black woman to serve as a Team USA flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony.
Dawn Thornton
Alabama A&M Universitys lady bulldogs led by head coach Dawn Thornton won the Southers Athletic Conference regular season championship for the first time in the programs history.
Alisa Payne
Producer of ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Alisa Payne joined the small group of Black women nominated for Best documentary feature at the 2026 Academy Awards.
Jasmine Aikey
Soccer player Jasmine Aikey made history as the first Black woman to win both the MAC Herman Trophy and Academic All- America Team Member of the year in the same season