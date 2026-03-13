Friday The 13th Food Deals You Can’t Miss
Friday The 13th Food Deals You Can’t Miss
It’s Friday the 13th! While we usually associate the day with spooky vibes and scary movies, there’s more to celebrate. Today, we’ve got some amazing Friday the 13th food deals you don’t want to miss. After all, a great meal deal never hurt anyone! Check out this list of tasty deals happening today.
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Chipotle
Show ur tats & score a BOGO at Chipotle Friday the 13th from 3-4pm. Actual or temporary tattoo req’d. In-restaurant only.
IHOP
Free pancakes with breakfast combo. Only at participating locations
Shake Shack
BOGO deal with cide SPICYSWEET
Panera Bread
$4.99 Mix & Match Meals
Buffalo Wild Wings
Pick 6 meal for 2 starting at $19.99
Tropical Smoothis Cafe
Free smoothis with the purchase of of Tropic Bowl or food
Subway
$4.99 Sub of the Day
Krispy Kreme
Buy 1 Dozen get the other for $0.13
Dominos
$9.99 for any pizza with any toppings
Dunkin Donuts
$3 zero sugar energy drink after 1pm
Popeyes
Fish sandwich combo mean
Sonic
$6 All American meal deal
Olive Garden
Bogo To-Go Entree
BJS
$13 Pizookie Meal Deal
Friday The 13th Food Deals You Can’t Miss was originally published on majic945.com