Friday The 13th Food Deals You Can’t Miss

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty It’s Friday the 13th! While we usually associate the day with spooky vibes and scary movies, there’s more to celebrate. Today, we’ve got some amazing Friday the 13th food deals you don’t want to miss. After all, a great meal deal never hurt anyone! Check out this list of tasty deals happening today. TRENDING: Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026 TRENDING: 10 Spooky, Scary & Superstitious Songs For Friday the 13th

Chipotle Show ur tats & score a BOGO at Chipotle Friday the 13th from 3-4pm. Actual or temporary tattoo req’d. In-restaurant only.

IHOP Free pancakes with breakfast combo. Only at participating locations

Shake Shack BOGO deal with cide SPICYSWEET

Panera Bread $4.99 Mix & Match Meals

Buffalo Wild Wings Pick 6 meal for 2 starting at $19.99

Tropical Smoothis Cafe Free smoothis with the purchase of of Tropic Bowl or food

Subway $4.99 Sub of the Day

Krispy Kreme Buy 1 Dozen get the other for $0.13

Dominos $9.99 for any pizza with any toppings

Dunkin Donuts $3 zero sugar energy drink after 1pm

Popeyes Fish sandwich combo mean

Sonic $6 All American meal deal

Olive Garden Bogo To-Go Entree