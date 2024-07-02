Posted on the Corner: Spice Marks 25 Year Milestone with New Album ‘Mirror 25’

We urged The Queen of Dancehall to return to visit Posted on the Corner when it’s time for some fire drops, and she did exactly that. What better way for an artist to mark a major milestone than to drop some new music? Spice marks her 25-year-long (and counting) career by dropping a new album titled ‘Mirror 25’, and we’re turning up to help her celebrate!
When asked how she’s maintained longevity with her career, she stressed the importance of embracing one’s uniqueness. From rocking all blue head to toe—literally…hair, nails, everything—to rejecting stereotypes of what her sound “should be,” Spice is living what she preaches.
“You’ve got to stay true to your uniqueness…I never changed, even when society made me feel like I had to have a Eurocentric type of [look to make it in Hollywood]. [Staying true] to myself… that’s it for me.” -Spice
Don’t miss the drop of ‘Mirror 25’, the upcoming Love & Hip Hop cast album (executive produced by Spice), and her new financial literacy planner, available at Spiceofficial.com
STREAM SPICE’S SINGLE (FEAT. BUSTA RHYMES) ‘ROUND AND ROUND’
