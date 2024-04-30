HomeEntertainment

Posted On The Corner: Kevin Liles Talks Politics Of Rap, Gunna’s Return, Rico Wade And Young Thug

| 04.30.24
Dismiss
City of Hope's 2023 Music, Film & Entertainment Industry Spirit Of Life® Gala Honoring Lyor Cohen, Global Head Of Music At YouTube And Google

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

In the world of music moguls, it doesn’t get much more seasoned than the “McCormick” of hip-hop execs himself, Kevin Liles. From Def Jam to Warner Music Group, and now helping to spearhead the highly in-demand 300 Entertainment, the Maryland native has crafted a legacy in business over the past two-decades-and-counting that still makes him one of the go-to guys for all things related to rap.

That’s why his position as a public figure using his voice as a platform during this very important election year is an inspiring sight to see. We’re just glad he took some time out of his busy schedule to come hang out with us here at Posted On The Corner and break down the politics of it all.

 

 

RELATED: Exclusive: Usher Returns Home To ATL For Our 3-Year Anniversary Of POTC

Political talk of course tends to remind him of Young Thug, the global rap superstar who was seen as 300 Ent’s golden child before a notorious arrest on May 9, 2022 in a 56-count Georgia RICO Act indictment that used lyrics from the Slime Season emcee’s songs to help make the case against him. Liles doesn’t believe art should be used to convict a crime, which is a huge part of his campaign to get people out there voting. He also shared with us some updates on how Thug is doing in the midst of his current incarceration, as well as how he feels about the return of Gunna following a controversial misunderstanding on how one walked away within seven months while the other is still behind bars two years later. We also got him to open up about memories about Rico Wade, gems to good business and if he can fathom up a “Mount Rushmore” of his best musical compositions.

Watch our exclusive interview with Kevin Liles below right here on Posted On The Corner:

 

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Gunna interviews Kevin Liles Posted On The Corner Young Thug

More from Black America Web
Trending
NY Comedy Festival - Smart, Funny & Black LIVE!
Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

“Creed III" European Premiere – Arrivals
Movies

Kevin Daniels, Jamie Foxx & Vivica Fox star in Tyler Perry Parody

11 items
Sports

Reggie Bush Is Getting His Heisman Trophy Back

14 items
Pop Culture

EBONY Magazine Hosts An ‘IT GIRL’ Brunch In Honor Of Pam Grier – See Which Of Your Favorite Black Hollywood Starlets Attended

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Black Man Dies After Telling Ohio Cop With His Knee Near His Neck, ‘I Can’t Breathe.’ Sound Familiar?

8 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Them: The Scare’ & ‘Palm Royale’

Entertainment

‘Preachers of LA’ Returns To Air Wedding Of Bishop Noel Jones

USA - "Spiritfest" in Austin 38 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Close