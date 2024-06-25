Comedian Pretty Vee is Hitting the Road as Headliner with ‘SHAROONNN SAID IT!’

After countless skits and several comedy show features, Pretty Vee is hitting the road as headliner of her own comedy show ‘SHAROONNN SAID IT!’

“It’s time for me to see a line wrapped around for me…before the [NYE] ball drops, I need to [do a show]” -Pretty Vee

This Miami-native with Jamaican roots is ready to not only show her range, but resurge classic “character comedy”—inspired by Whoopi Goldberg, Tommy Davidson, Jim Carey, and Robert Williams.

Pretty Vee proclaims herself as an “all-purpose entertainer” who is ready to take her talents to the next level.

“The friends that I have are so excited for [me] because it’s time…to see them in their comedic space and doing stand up, that is great, but I had to find my space,” she explains.

Join Pretty Vee as Sharon on July 19th in Atlanta, Georgia—even though the show will be taking you straight to Kingston, JA—at the Center Stage Theater. Click here to grab your tickets!

