Comedian Lil Rel Howery is making Raleigh’s Goodnights the first stop on his “The Winning Season” tour. The comedian shared that he’s working on multiple projects and is looking forward to bringing us good old school laughter this weekend.
In early 2016 Netflix released Rel’s first stand-up special Kevin Hart Presents: Lil Rel: RELevent, to which he has followed with two acclaimed HBO comedy specials, Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw (2019) and I said it. Y’all thinking it (2022). Howery has also maintained a strong film career, winning “Best Comedic Performance” at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards for his role in Get Out, as well as landing roles in Free Guy (2021), Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021), and the Oscar-winning film Judas and the Black Messiah (2021).
Howery consistently brings laughs to the big screen, undoubtedly having one of the biggest years in his career thus far in 2023, notably appearing as his reprised role of Marcus in Vacation Friends 2 (2023), the Hulu-ween sci-fi original movie The Mill (2023), Good Burger 2 (2023), and the Christmas comedy Dashing Through the Snow (2023) with Ludacris. Keeping busy off screen, this past year Howery also teamed up with actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish to headline a 5-city comedy tour Best Friends Comedy Tour (2023).
Lil Rel Howery Is Working On A New Comedy Special! was originally published on foxync.com
