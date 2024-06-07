For a career that spans 40 years and counting, you’d expect (and might allow!) a gospel icon like CeCe Winans to have a bit of a chip on her shoulder. However, the only thing she carries with pride at all times is God Almighty — it’s a bond she seems eager to discuss whenever the opportunity presents itself.
Willie Moore Jr. found that out recently as the two had a virtual one-on-one to celebrate the success of CeCe’s new single and album of the same name, More Than This, including her life outside of being adored by millions for delivering timeless music and having an unforgettable voice.
RELATED: The Willie Moore Jr. Show Is Headed to the 2024 Stellar Awards!
In addition to discussing the importance of good grandmothering, which she does daily and with God’s word as the center of her teachings, she also explained how all her success from back then up to now has always been a testament to God’s grace in her life. In short, humbleness will always be the name of her game!
Watch the legend CeCe Winans below on The Willie Moore Jr. Show, and be sure to stream her new album, More Than This:
- The Nightly Spirit: CeCe Winans Talks ‘Believe It’ Book, ‘More Than This’ Album And Passing Faith To The Next Generation
- Willie Moore Jr. Show Exclusive: CeCe Winans Talks Christianity, Grandmothering And Being Humble With Success
- Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy & Cicely Tyson Amongst Inductees In 2022 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame
