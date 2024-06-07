Entertainment

Willie Moore Jr. Show Exclusive: CeCe Winans Talks Christianity, Grandmothering And Being Humble With Success

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
52nd GMA Dove Awards - Show

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

 

For a career that spans 40 years and counting, you’d expect (and might allow!) a gospel icon like CeCe Winans to have a bit of a chip on her shoulder. However, the only thing she carries with pride at all times is God Almighty — it’s a bond she seems eager to discuss whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Willie Moore Jr. found that out recently as the two had a virtual one-on-one to celebrate the success of CeCe’s new single and album of the same name, More Than This, including her life outside of being adored by millions for delivering timeless music and having an unforgettable voice.

 

 

 

 

RELATED: The Willie Moore Jr. Show Is Headed to the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Related Stories

In addition to discussing the importance of good grandmothering, which she does daily and with God’s word as the center of her teachings, she also explained how all her success from back then up to now has always been a testament to God’s grace in her life. In short, humbleness will always be the name of her game!

Watch the legend CeCe Winans below on The Willie Moore Jr. Show, and be sure to stream her new album, More Than This:

 

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Cece Winans Christianity interviews Willie Moore Jr Show

More from Black America Web
Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Close