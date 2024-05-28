Listen Live
Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Burgers For An Entire Week

Published on May 28, 2024

Wendy's Food Truck Rolls Into Rolling Stone Live

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

National Hamburger Day is Tuesday, March 28th, and this year it comes with some nice perks! Wendy’s has announced a week-long deal to grab a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny!

On their site Wendy’s announced

Behold — on National Hamburger Day, we have a … hamburger deal. Quite the deal, in fact. This week only, get a 1¢ Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with purchase via in-app offer. That’s not only a penny, that’s amazing.

Wendy’s customers can get one of the burgers for one cent from May 28 to June 2.  To cash in the deal, you’ll have to apply the digital offer through the Wendy’s app or at wendys.com

Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Burgers For An Entire Week  was originally published on 92q.com

