Ashanti Performs Showing Off Her Adorable Baby Bump – For The First Time

Ashanti and her adorable baby bump have stolen the hearts of many. This past weekend, “they” made their first official stage performance appearance together in Mississippi.

Dare we call it a mainstage “mommy and me” moment?

Ashanti brings a special guest on stage in Biloxi.

On Saturday, April 20, Ashanti was in concert at Studio A at the IP Casino Resort and Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi. Social media captures show the crowd going wild as soon as Ashanti and her exposed baby bump hit the stage.

As expected, the mommy-to-be is gorgeous and glowing. Ditching previously seen stage fits like oversized t-shirts and sweat jackets, Ashanti let her every curve and part of her growing baby bump show.

Last night’s performance was her moment, and the crowd could not get enough.

While singing old-school hits like “Baby” and “Body on Me,” the 43-year-old wore a one-piece black body suit that screamed “grown woman.” She accessorized the garment with a cropped studded and sequin leather bomber and black knee-high boots. (Ashanti reportedly took off her footwear during the set while hitting dance moves).

The newly engaged fiance’s hair and makeup were also on point during the performance. Ashanti rocked a high ponytail with swooped baby hairs and shiny glam makeup.

See the video shared by The YBF below.

Ashanti, her baby bump, and Nelly nearly break the internet.

Since her official baby and engagement announcement with Nelly went live on Thursday, April 17, the internet lit up with congratulations, well wishes, and love.

It’s safe to say Ashanti and Nelly’s fans are invested and now officially on baby watch. As self-proclaimed online aunties and uncles, we cannot wait to see the couple’s bundle of joy and pending nuptials.

Fans – and fashion lovers – are also watching for more of Ashanti’s upcoming maternity style. Known for her furs, leather boots, and bright colors, we do not doubt that the New York native will bring it (with baby).

We are already gagging over a gorgeous blue dress worn by Ashanti last week as she and Nelly announced their exciting news to the world. Taking the POSSIBLE marketing stage to discuss her new business venture, prooV, the singer wore a caped-sleeve figure-hugging bodycon.

See her beautiful blue look on the stage below.

