‘The Smurf Movie’ Cast Featuring Rihanna Revealed, Chris Hemsworth & Brian Tyree Henry Introduce ‘Transformers One’

We still don’t know when Rihanna will release new music, but we do know who will join her when she returns to the big screen.

Last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Paramount chief Brian Robbins announced the remaining cast members joining Rihanna in Paramount Animation’s The Smurf Movie.

In the upcoming feature, which is being described as a live-action hybrid, she will be the voice of the lovable Smurfette. For those looking to hear new music from the pop star/mogul, your best opportunity will come from the film because she will also be writing and performing new original music for the movie.

THR reports Robbins praised Rihanna as “the most legendary Smurfette ever.”

Joining Rihanna in the film will be Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

According to the website, the movie is a comedic, musical adventure “that sets out to answer one of life’s biggest questions: What is a Smurf?”

We will get that answer when the film arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Another big announcement came when attendees got a first look at the upcoming Transformers One animated film. The film’s stars, Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love & Thunder) and Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), were on hand to introduce the extended trailer for the movie that follows a young Optimus Prime (Hemsworth) and Megatron (Henry) in friendlier times before the civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Transformers One also stars Scarlett Johansson, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm, and Keegan-Michael Key and rolls out into theaters this September.

