Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Rihanna always pushes the envelope regarding style, and her latest cover for Interview magazine is proof. The Fenty Empire owner garnered lots of attention with her latest spread, upsetting various religious communities with her racy, naughty nun ensemble.

The billionaire mogul posed in a nun habit, an oversized button up blouse, bold red lips, smokey blue eye shadow, and extra thin eyebrows.

Fans call Rihanna’s Interview Magazine cover “distasteful”

The cover was shared in a collaborative post between the artist and publication. Fans did not hold back their disapproval of the images, calling them “distasteful.”

“I don’t care what anyone says, like genuinely speaking out of a place of respect and love. But it’s so dehumanising and degrading to see Christianity being continuously mocked, as well as witnessing religious imagery being used for the wrong purposes. No matter what religious convictions we uphold we should respect them, regardless of where we stand. And seeing people endorse this is honestly just disrespectful. Respect isn’t hard but it’s clearly such a difficult concept for brain dead people to grasp.

Blasphemy and disrespect isn’t cute, and yes before y’all go on a coke rant I’m aware that Ariana made ‘God is a woman,’” one fan commented.

“This is just distasteful, I’m not even Christian or Catholic and I feel like it’s just disrespect and in poor taste,” wrote another fan.

Rihanna’s shoot spotlights the 90s grunge era

The ultra-thin/barely there eyebrows, bright, smokey eyeshadows, and her overall punk look evoke the 90s grunge era in the UK. The singer wears several ensembles straight out of an underground rave setting in the middle of London. While fans deem the cover offensive, her form of self-expression remains consistent with her character.

When Rihanna first stepped on the music scene, fans loved her authenticity and raw attitude. She has always pushed boundaries in all areas of her artistry. The creative talent is all about making statements from her sultry music to the shift she made in the beauty industry by creating an inclusive, full-spectrum makeup line and a lingerie brand highlighting all body types to her eclectic wardrobe that keeps her on the best-dressed list.

What do you think? Is Rihanna’s latest cover offensive or just another example of the artist pushing the envelope to keep folks talking?

