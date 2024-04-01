Listen Live
Hair

Storm Reid And Her Gorgeous Hair Are The New Ambassadors For KISS Colors & Care Hair Brand

The Emmy award-winning actress and producer knows a thing or two about slaying many hairstyles.

Published on April 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Storm Reid And Her Gorgeous Hair Are The New Ambassadors For Kiss Colors & Care Hair Brand

Source: Courtesy of Kiss Colors & Care

Storm Reid has been named the new ambassador of the award-winning textured hair brand KISS Colors & Care. The Emmy award-winning actress knows a thing or two about slaying many hairstyles, making this collaboration a match made in hair heaven.

2024 Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Reid’s style is one for the books. The Atlanta native has served on several red carpets in dashing designer threads and fabulous hairdos. From sassy knotless braids to straight tresses and more, Reid has proven herself to be a style chameleon.

Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show - Front Row

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

“Storm embodies confidence, creativity, and authenticity both on and off the screen, which is why we are proud to welcome her as KISS Colors & Care’s newest brand partner. Storm’s fearless approach to beauty and keen sense of style echoes our shared commitment to empowering confidence and individuality through self-expression,” stated Jennifer Clark, Director of Marketing.

Storm Reid x KISS Colors & Care

KISS Colors & Care is an advocate for the hair needs of the textured hair community. The brand is dedicated to creating products specifically designed for curly and coily hair types. The hair haven prides itself on honoring diversity, individuality, and empowerment as it relates to the mane, and according to Reid, this is what attracted her to the brand.

“I am beyond excited to join KISS Colors & Care in celebrating confidence, self-expression, and the beauty of diversity,” the star said in a press release. Hair has always been a powerful form of expression for me to showcase my creativity and individuality, and I believe that everyone should feel empowered to do the same. Through this partnership, I hope to inspire others to embrace the uniqueness of their beauty and express themselves fearlessly.”

In addition to the partnership with Reid, KISS Colors & Care has curated a collection of hair styling products and accessories for braided hairstyles just in time for spring and summer. The Braiding Gel collection includes gel, braid sheen refresher, braid charms, and a selection of satin scarves to accessorize and customize any look.

Storm Reid And Her Gorgeous Hair Are The New Ambassadors For Kiss Colors & Care Hair Brand

Source: Courtesy of Kiss Colors & Care

Click here for more information or to purchase products.

Storm Reid And Her Gorgeous Hair Are The New Ambassadors For KISS Colors & Care Hair Brand  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
News

Touré Claims Diddy Made Sexual Pass At Male Relative, Allegedly

News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

News

Where Are Jakiel And Jaliel Shakur? How Twin Boys Went Missing From Boston

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Entertainment

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

Entertainment

Russell Simmons Served With Lawsuit Defamation Papers In Bali

Entertainment

Richelieu Dennis Emerges as ‘Mystery Buyer’ of Diddy’s REVOLT TV Network

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close