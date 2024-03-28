podcast category header logo 2021
Kemetologist Tony Browder & Dr. Walter Williams l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on March 28, 2024

Kemetologist Tony Browder returns to our classroom to discuss the significance of the Spring Equinox, Good Friday, and Easter and their relationships to Egypt on the Potomac. He will also explain the astrological alignments of the streets in Washington, DC and the temples in Egypt. Before Brother Tony, Historian Dr. Walter Williams will outline how the famous Last Super painting originated.

