Kemetologist Tony Browder returns to our classroom to discuss the significance of the Spring Equinox, Good Friday, and Easter and their relationships to Egypt on the Potomac. He will also explain the astrological alignments of the streets in Washington, DC and the temples in Egypt. Before Brother Tony, Historian Dr. Walter Williams will outline how the famous Last Super painting originated.
Egypt: Entertainment, Food, Languages, Places To Visit + More
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Kemetologist Tony Browder & Dr. Walter Williams l The Carl Nelson Show
- Where Are Jakiel And Jaliel Shakur? How Twin Boys Went Missing From Boston
- Black Women Express Concerns About The Future Of Abortion And Reproductive Rights In New Poll
- Women’s History Month Spotlight: All Black Women Owned & Operated Company IBest Wines Makes History In Wine Industry
- Daphne Joy Named As Alleged Sex Worker In Diddy Lawsuit, Of Course 50 Cent Had Something To Say
Kemetologist Tony Browder & Dr. Walter Williams l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Act (Breaking) Bad: Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
MGM Casinos Deny Bruno Mars Has $50M Gambling Debt, Social Media Reacts
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Candace Owens Leaves The Daily Wire Following Clash With Ben Shapiro, X Users Spot The Rebrand Jig
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
Touré Claims Diddy Made Sexual Pass At Male Relative, Allegedly
-
Beyoncé Shares Backstory Of Upcoming ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ LP On Instagram