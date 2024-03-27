MAGA Salesman Donald Trump Hawking $60 Bibles Through Truth Social

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Former President Donald Trump is selling a new Bible through his social media platform – but the details of the deal are worse than you think.

Embattled former President Donald Trump is working to raise funds for his current presidential campaign – as well as the impending bond in his New York fraud case – so he’s now selling a new product. On Monday, he released a three-minute video on his Truth Social social media platform where he presented the “God Bless The USA Bible”. “I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible,” Trump begins in the video, saying “All Americans need a Bible in their home and I have many. It’s my favorite book. It’s a lot of people’s favorite book.”

The “God Bless The USA” Bible is being offered to Trump’s supporters for $59.99. Details in the link reveal that it contains the US Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance. It also contains a copy of country singer Lee Greenwood’s 1980 anthem “God Bless The USA” – in fact, the “God Bless The USA” Bible is essentially the same one that Greenwood released for sale in 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and has been linked to rising Christian Nationalism in the country. A further examination of the link at Greenwood’s website now shows him in a photograph with Trump and one sentence that declares that “this is the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!”

More information in the frequently asked questions section reveals this fact: “GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms,” which is similar to the same deal he made regarding his gold “Trump sneakers” which he promoted at a sneaker convention in Philadelphia last month. According to the Associated Press, the financial details of the deal haven’t been revealed.

Trump’s Bible promotion is the latest appeal to his white evangelical followers. In 2016 while running for office, he infamously said “Two Corinthians” instead of “Second Corinthians” during a speech at Liberty University. In 2020 while president, he stood on the steps of St. John’s Church near the White House after directing law enforcement to forcibly remove racial justice protesters from the park nearby and posed with a copy of the Bible in his hand.

