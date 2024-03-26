Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jazmine Sullivan fans are buzzing after the soulful songstress announced she is joining the “Serenade” Tour with Maxwell starting this September. The fall tour appearance marks Jazmine’s second time on tour with the “Sumthin’ Sumthin’” crooner and her return to music after taking a hiatus after the passing of her mother, Pamela Sullivan.

Jazmine told fans the news on March 25 via social media. “I know I’ve been quiet, and I thank you all for being patient and giving me the space I needed,” the “Let It Burn” singer captioned her announcement. The recent social post is her first public one in nearly 6 months.

The 36-year-old has been open about taking time to grieve after her mother passed away from breast cancer. She called her mother her “biggest influencer” and frequently took her to major moments in her life and career, such as the Time100 Most Influential People gala in 2022.

Jazmine Sullivan’s fans show love for the singer as she emerges back on the music scene.

Jazmine’s break from music has created much anticipation and support from fans. And her tour post energized her base, offering long-awaited opportunities to see the Grammy winner on stage again.

Celebrities, friends, and family alike quickly jumped into the singer’s comment section. “Whaaat?! Hitting up Max right now. I’ve Gotta catch this one,” wrote Tichina Arnold, expressing hype for the music event. “We love you and have been praying for you! Can’t wait to see you on stage!!! ,” wrote a fan, showing love.

We applaud Jazmine for taking time for love, self-care, and reflection and join others in looking forward to her return to the stage.

Jazmine will join Maxwell and October London on a new tour starting in September. The multi-stop event begins in Hollywood. Florida and continues into 25+ cities such as Chicago, San Diego, CA, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Tickets will be available on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

