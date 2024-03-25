HomeNews

$3.3B Biden Infrastructure Plan Updates with Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttegieg

| 03.25.24
Pete Buttegieg on RCU

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttegieg joins Ryan Cameron Uncensored to talk all things transportation and transits! He’s giving updates on Biden’s $3.3B Infrastructure Plan—including what it means for the nation, the black community, and more.

