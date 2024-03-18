Ryan Report: Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba and More!

Ryan gives us all the entertainment news you need to know right here on Ryan Cameron Uncensored! Click to listen.
Get the rundown from Ryan on Bruno Mars reportedly owes $50M in gambling debt to MGM Grand; Oprah talks Stedman’s breakfast routine of octopus & okra, Jennifer Lopez tour dates getting cancelled due to low ticket sales and Idris Elba is the front runner for the next James Bond from James Bond fans.
