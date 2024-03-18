HomePop Culture

Ryan Report: Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba and More!

| 03.18.24
Get the rundown from Ryan on Bruno Mars reportedly owes $50M in gambling debt to MGM Grand; Oprah talks Stedman’s breakfast routine of octopus & okra, Jennifer Lopez tour dates getting cancelled due to low ticket sales and Idris Elba is the front runner for the next James Bond from James Bond fans.

