Ryan Report: Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba and More!

Get the rundown from Ryan on Bruno Mars reportedly owes $50M in gambling debt to MGM Grand; Oprah talks Stedman’s breakfast routine of octopus & okra, Jennifer Lopez tour dates getting cancelled due to low ticket sales and Idris Elba is the front runner for the next James Bond from James Bond fans.