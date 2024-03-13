Ryan Report: Beyonce, Kobe, and More!

Ryan gives us all the entertainment news you need to know right here on Ryan Cameron Uncensored! Click to listen.

Follow Ryan Cameron Uncensored on Instagram!

Get the rundown from Ryan on Beyonce announces Act II: Cowboy Carter, debuts on March 29th; Oscars numbers released – 19.5M viewers, up 4% from last year, Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena has typos; Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, demands 2 years of back alimony.