Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur

Women’s History Month is definitely being celebrated daily here at Posted On The Corner — love you deep, DJ Misses! — reflects without question when it comes to our guests.
If you aren’t familiar, allow us to introduce you to Gocha Hawkins, owner and head “restauranteur” of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar in Atlanta in addition to one of the stars in WE tv’s new reality series, Bold & Bougie.
….Oh, and the food over there is bussin’!
RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status
It was a delectable experience having Gocha in the POTC studio, from talking about her journey in the culinary arts world to how she hustled as a strong Black woman from her hometown in Detroit to her current throne in Atlanta. There’s a lot that she shares on business and being a self-described restaurateur overall, so come get these gems!
Watch Gocha Hawkins of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar and the new WE tv series, Bold & Bougie, right here via Posted On The Corner:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Nasty Work! Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants Back Divorce Payments For His "Living Expenses"
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:' The Cases Against Fani Willis Continue and More
-
Won’t He Do It?: “The Niggler” aka Bishop Lamor Whitehead Found Guilty on Fraud & Extortion Charges
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
-
Regina King Publicly Addressed Her Son’s Passing In An Interview With Robin Roberts: ‘I Speak Of Him In The Present Because He Is Always With Me’
-
MGM Casinos Deny Bruno Mars Has $50M Gambling Debt, Social Media Reacts
-
Beyoncé Shares Backstory Of Upcoming ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ LP On Instagram