Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

Women’s History Month is definitely being celebrated daily here at Posted On The Corner — love you deep, DJ Misses! — reflects without question when it comes to our guests.

If you aren’t familiar, allow us to introduce you to Gocha Hawkins, owner and head “restauranteur” of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar in Atlanta in addition to one of the stars in WE tv’s new reality series, Bold & Bougie.

GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

 

 

….Oh, and the food over there is bussin’!

 

 

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status

Related Stories

It was a delectable experience having Gocha in the POTC studio, from talking about her journey in the culinary arts world to how she hustled as a strong Black woman from her hometown in Detroit to her current throne in Atlanta. There’s a lot that she shares on business and being a self-described restaurateur overall, so come get these gems!

Watch Gocha Hawkins of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar and the new WE tv series, Bold & Bougie, right here via Posted On The Corner:

 

 

GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

RELATED TAGS

Black chefs culinary Female chefs Posted On The Corner

More from Black America Web
Trending
GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur

Celebrity

Regina King Publicly Addressed Her Son’s Passing In An Interview With Robin Roberts: ‘I Speak Of Him In The Present Because He Is Always With Me’

News

Donations Pour In After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed Defending Pregnant Mother From Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

Beauty

Long-time Beauty And Hair Influencer Jessica Pettway Dies From Cancer

News

Reclaiming Her Time: Fani T. Willis’ Letter to Nathan Wade After Trump’s Motion Was Defeated

News

Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes After Brain Aneurysm

Entertainment

The Boys Are Back In Town: Starz Announces A New Power Spinoff ‘Origins’ Featuring A Young Ghost & Tommy

Style & Fashion

Chlöe Bailey, Fantasia And Wendy Osefo Rock LaQuan Smith’s Keyhole Twisted Gown

Close