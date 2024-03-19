Posted On The Corner: Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status

Maintaining baddie status isn’t as easy as they make it seem on social media; add motherhood and entrepreneurship to the mix and, well, you’d be forgiven if you decided to just settle on some Hanes.
For a viral-ready vixen like Jayda Cheaves, who many have lovingly referred to simply as “Jayda Wayda” for some time now, sustaining that balance with effortless swag has come with a whole new category of female: “the mompreneur.”
….and man, does she make the title look good!
RELATED: Posted On The Corner – T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta
Incognito and DJ Misses took a visit to see Jayda Wayda recently in the midst of getting her grind on, and the trio had an interesting talk about how she got started, what it takes to keep it all afloat and where she sees her limitless career going as her star continues to rise. Peep game!
Watch our full interview below with the one and only Jayda Wayda right here on Posted On The Corner:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Nasty Work! Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants Back Divorce Payments For His "Living Expenses"
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:' The Cases Against Fani Willis Continue and More
-
Won’t He Do It?: “The Niggler” aka Bishop Lamor Whitehead Found Guilty on Fraud & Extortion Charges
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
-
Regina King Publicly Addressed Her Son’s Passing In An Interview With Robin Roberts: ‘I Speak Of Him In The Present Because He Is Always With Me’
-
Russell Simmons Shares His Photos With Usher In Bali, X Is Disappointed
-
Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby