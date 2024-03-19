Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status

Published on March 19, 2024

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

 

Maintaining baddie status isn’t as easy as they make it seem on social media; add motherhood and entrepreneurship to the mix and, well, you’d be forgiven if you decided to just settle on some Hanes.

For a viral-ready vixen like Jayda Cheaves, who many have lovingly referred to simply as “Jayda Wayda” for some time now, sustaining that balance with effortless swag has come with a whole new category of female: “the mompreneur.”

….and man, does she make the title look good!

 

 

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta

 

Incognito and DJ Misses took a visit to see Jayda Wayda recently in the midst of getting her grind on, and the trio had an interesting talk about how she got started, what it takes to keep it all afloat and where she sees her limitless career going as her star continues to rise. Peep game!

Watch our full interview below with the one and only Jayda Wayda right here on Posted On The Corner:

 

 

Close