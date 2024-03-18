Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Posted on The corner Interview Graphics

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

 

After winning multiple GRAMMYs, topping both the Billboard 200 as well as the Hot 100 and maintaining a rather in-demand music career that’s so far spanned almost 20 years, it’s quite clear that veteran singer-songwriter T-Pain is a man that wears many hats. However, this week in Atlanta he’ll be adding one more title to his decorated belt: booty pageant host!

….and no, we didn’t mean “beauty” pageant; booty pageant! The “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant,” to be exact.

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Big Boogie Breaks Down His New DJ Drama Mixtape REDRUM Wizard

 

The POTC studio turned into a whole movie — Rated NC-17, for sure! — as the “Bartender” crooner brought along some of the lovely ladies competing for the $5,000 award money. The competition looks rather “big” if we do say so ourselves, but a fun time to be had nonetheless. May the best money maker win!

Watch our full interview with T-Pain below via Posted On The Corner:

 

 

RELATED TAGS

interviews Posted On The Corner T-Pain

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity

Regina King Publicly Addressed Her Son’s Passing In An Interview With Robin Roberts: ‘I Speak Of Him In The Present Because He Is Always With Me’

News

Reclaiming Her Time: Fani T. Willis’ Letter to Nathan Wade After Trump’s Motion Was Defeated

Entertainment

The Boys Are Back In Town: Starz Announces A New Power Spinoff ‘Origins’ Featuring A Young Ghost & Tommy

Obituaries

Gap Band Member Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Passes Away at 60

News

Wendy Williams Owes $500K In Taxes, In Danger Of Losing NYC Condo

News

Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes After Brain Aneurysm

Politics

MAGA Nuts Flood Social Media With White Tears After Fani Willis Isn’t Disqualified From Prosecuting Trump

Pop Culture

Elon Musk Calls Oscars ‘Woke’ Until He Realized How Many White People Won

Close